FIFA 23: How the Road to the Knockout promo works in FUT

The three major UEFA tournaments are underway, and time is running out for teams that are trying to qualify for the UEFA Conference League, Europa League, and Champions League. FIFA 23 has gotten into the season, as the Road to the Knockout promo is now live in Football Ultimate Team (FUT). Select players who are part of these tournaments will be receiving promo-themed cards, and these items are eligible for future upgrades. So, how can these cards be upgraded? Let’s take a look.

How the Road to the Knockout promo works

Per EA, Road to the Knockout cards are eligible for two future upgrades in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team. These cards, which feature footballers that are in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League, will be upgraded if the player’s team does one of the following:

Win two of their remaining Group Stage games

Qualify for the Knockout Stage

The win upgrades to the Road to the Knockout cards will go live at the end of each week after all of the week’s European matches have concluded. This process will begin on October 21. Qualification upgrades to Road to the Knockout cards will be applied beginning on November 4.

In order to be eligible for the qualification upgrade, a player’s team must reach the Knockout stages. This means a top-two finish in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League.

Also, these cards will only be upgraded during the group play, and not during the Knockout stages. FIFA 23 will be releasing future UEFA-related content during the Knockout stages, but these specific cards won’t be a part of that.