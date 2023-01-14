FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Henrikh Mkhitaryan vs. Divock Origi SBC – Requirements and solutions

January 18 is the date of the Supercoppa Italiana, the match that features the winners of the Serie A and Coppa Italia from last season. And as fate as it, the upcoming game will feature one of the sport’s most iconic rivalries in Inter and AC Milan. In preparation of the event, a new Showdown Squad Building Challenge is now live for a limited time in FIFA 23 and Football Ultimate Team. FUT players can get two new Showdown cards, one for AC Milan striker Divock Origi and the other that features Inter midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Here’s how you can get both.

How to complete Mkhitaryan & Origi SBCs

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Divock Origi

Mkhitaryan possesses 4-star Skill Moves and 5-star Weak Foot attributes. Origi, meanwhile, had 4-star Weak Foot and 5-star Skill Moves ratings.

There are two SBCs for this special Showdown challenge, FIFA players will need to complete three different lineups, one for Origi and two for Mkhitaryan. Each has its own unique set of requirements. However, the reward for each set of lineups is the card that corresponds with a player. For example, the Origi card can be obtained by completing just Origi’s SBC. If you want both cards, you’ll need to complete both.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Top Form

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Serie A

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Serie A players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Divock Origi

Starting players – 11

TOTW players – Min. 1

Serie A players – Min. 1

86+ OVR players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Top Form

RW Gareth Bale (81 OVR)

GK Andre Onana (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CDM Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

TOTW GK Jasper Cillessen (84 OVR)

Serie A

CB Fernando Reges (83 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Emiliano Martinez (84 OVR)

LM Iker Muniain (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

CF Dries Mertens (84 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Eden Hazard (84 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Jasper Cillessen (84 OVR)

Divock Origi

GK Kasper Schmeichel (83 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Unai Simon (83 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

TOTW GK Jeremias Ledesma (86 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on January 18.