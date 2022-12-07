FIFA 23: How to complete Showdown Luke Shaw vs Marcus Thuram SBC – Requirements and solutions

A major clash between two European rivals and football powerhouses is set for December 10. England will clash with France in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and only one team can move on to the last four. A new FIFA 23 Showdown Squad Building Challenge released in FUT, featuring two talented footballers who can make a great impact on your FUT team: LB Luke Shaw and ST Marcus Thuram. How can you add both to your collection? Let’s take a look.

How to complete Shaw & Thuram SBC

First, here’s a look at the two cards:

Luke Shaw

Marcus Thuram

There are two SBCs for this special Showdown challenge, FIFA players will need to complete four different lineups, two each for Shaw and Thuram. Each has its own unique set of requirements. However, the reward for each set of lineups is the card that corresponds with a player. For example, the Shaw card can be obtained by completing just Shaw’s SBC. If you want both cards, you’ll need to complete both.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that these players can upgrade. If the Three Lions defeat France, Shaw would get a +2 boost, and vice versa for Thuram should the French advance. Because this game cannot end in a tie, only one player can get a boost from this game.

The requirements for this FIFA 23 SBC are as follows:

Luke Shaw

England

Starting players – 11

England players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 84

Premier League

Starting players – 11

Premier League players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

Marcus Thuram

France

Starting players – 11

France players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 83

Bundesliga

Starting players – 11

Bundesliga players – Min. 1

Team Overall Rating – Min. 85

There are no Chemistry requirements for either SBC.

Solutions

Here’s a look at some potential solutions:

Luke Shaw

England

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

RB Ricardo Pereira (83 OVR)

CM Carlos Soler (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

RM Sergio Canales (84 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (84 OVR)

GK Koen Casteels (84 OVR)

CB Mats Hummels (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

Premier League

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Unai Simon (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CF Chris Nkunku (86 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (86 OVR)

Marcus Thuram

France

GK Alex Remiro (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerriero (82 OVR)

GK Aaron Ramsdale (82 OVR)

CB Toby Alderweireld (82 OVR)

ST Raul Jimenez (82 OVR)

GK Rui Patricio (82 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

GK Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

CM Thomas Lemar (83 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (84 OVR)

CM Youri Tielemans (84 OVR)

Bundesliga

GK Gregor Kobel (83 OVR)

CB Pau Torres (83 OVR)

GK Unai Simon (83 OVR)

ST Edin Dzeko (84 OVR)

LW Mikel Oyarzabal (84 OVR)

CDM Declan Rice (84 OVR)

LM Filip Kostic (85 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (85 OVR)

CM Parejo (86 OVR)

CF Chris Nkunku (86 OVR)

CDM Marcelo Brozovic (86 OVR)

Card information via FUTBIN. This challenge will expire on December 10.