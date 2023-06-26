Final Fantasy 16 – The Man In Black, Holy Trumpitor Location & How To Defeat It

Final Fantasy 16 Notorious Marks advertised in the Hunting Boards aren’t usually easy to spot. They don’t get a map marker, forcing players to rely on an enemy description and vague location indicator. Still, to track down the Man in Black, aka Holy Trumpitour, players must complete a side quest for it to spawn. This guide helps you track down and hunt the Holy Trumpitor in Final Fantasy 16.

The Man in Black/ Holy Trumpitour Notorious Mark Guide

Unlocks : Clock and Dagger

: Clock and Dagger Prerequisite : Complete the For Great Justice 2 Side Quest

: Complete the For Great Justice 2 Side Quest Level : 36

: 36 Rank : B

: B Rewards: 12250 Gil and 20 Renown

Final Fantasy 16: The Man in Black Location

The Holy Trumpitour is located in the Cellar Passage below Lostwing. To get there, teleport to the Lostwing Obelisk and travel through the narrow Cellar Passage. The Man in Black will stand in the open area at the end.

Remember that the Lostwing side quest For Great Justice 2 must be completed for Holy Trumpitour to spawn in this area.

Final Fantasy 16: How to Defeat the Holy Trumpitour Notorious Mark

This enemy boss fight is reminiscent of the fight against the Imperial Canonnier a few chapters back. They share their appearance and some moves, although not the entire moveset. Still, it’s safe to say that familiarity gives you an upper hand in battle.