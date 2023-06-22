Final Fantasy 16: All Side Quests
Final Fantasy 16 is a fairly linear game, but it still has its fair share of side quests for players to take on if they want more action.
Final Fantasy 16 takes players on a massive adventure across a fantastical land filled with huge Eikons that fight one another to determine who will rule. However, there’s much more to the game than just the main quest line. There are side quests that enhance the overall experience, giving players more chances to learn about the world, grind for experience, and unlock new crafting materials. This guide outlines every single side quest players can tackle in Final Fantasy 16, including the ones that are missable and locked out by the story after certain events.
Contents
- All Side Quests
- Are There Missable Side Quests?
Every Side Quest in Final Fantasy 16
The table below details every side quest players can take on in Final Fantasy 16, where to find them, and a brief description of what they’ll need to do to complete it.
Are there Missable Side Quests in Final Fantasy 16?
Yes, there are missable side quests in Final Fantasy 16. While all side quests are clearly marked with a green icon on the local map, players need to travel to where these side quests are to see them. There are specific points in the story that will lock out all incomplete side quests, so it’s worth traveling around and visiting The Hideaway regularly to catch up on all of them.
All Missable Side Quests Locked by the Story in Final Fantasy 16
In the table below, we’ve listed every side quest in Final Fantasy 16 that players might miss because the story locks them out if they aren’t completed after a certain point.
|Side Quest Name
|Location
|How to Complete
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
How to Unlock Side Quests in Final Fantasy 16
Side quests are unlocked as players work through the early stages of Final Fantasy 16’s story in The Hideaway. This is the area Cid brings Clive to after the main opening of the game. Players need to complete every objective until a screen informing them that side quests have been unlocked is presented. From then on, players can take on side quests from any characters with a green icon over their heads.