Final Fantasy 16 takes players on a massive adventure across a fantastical land filled with huge Eikons that fight one another to determine who will rule. However, there’s much more to the game than just the main quest line. There are side quests that enhance the overall experience, giving players more chances to learn about the world, grind for experience, and unlock new crafting materials. This guide outlines every single side quest players can tackle in Final Fantasy 16, including the ones that are missable and locked out by the story after certain events.

Every Side Quest in Final Fantasy 16

The table below details every side quest players can take on in Final Fantasy 16, where to find them, and a brief description of what they’ll need to do to complete it.

Side Quest Name Where to Start it How to Complete Reward

Make Do and Mend

Fetch wood for the carpenter

The Furrows in The Hideaway. The quest

unlocks the first time Clive is in this area. Collect wood from the carpenter at the White Adze and deliver it back to the Head Carpenter. 1 Meteorite, 1 Gil Bug, and 5 XP. Food for Thought

Help keep the Fat Chocobo running

The Ale Hall in The Hideaway. The quest will be unlocked the first time Clive is in this area. Deliver the three meals to the patrons of the Fat Chocobo. 1 Wyrrite and the contents of a lockbox. For us, the lockbox contained a Badge of Mettle necklace. The Thousand Tomes

Speak to Tomes

At the top of the stairs in the Ale Hall in The Hideaway. This is an ongoing side quest players can start the first time they’re in The Hideaway. Players should speak to Tomes, the NPC that loves to hear Clive’s stories, every time they return to The Hideaway. Each new story Clive tells will increase the level of The Thousand Tomes. TBA

Are there Missable Side Quests in Final Fantasy 16?

Yes, there are missable side quests in Final Fantasy 16. While all side quests are clearly marked with a green icon on the local map, players need to travel to where these side quests are to see them. There are specific points in the story that will lock out all incomplete side quests, so it’s worth traveling around and visiting The Hideaway regularly to catch up on all of them.

All Missable Side Quests Locked by the Story in Final Fantasy 16

In the table below, we’ve listed every side quest in Final Fantasy 16 that players might miss because the story locks them out if they aren’t completed after a certain point.

Side Quest Name Location How to Complete TBA TBA TBA

How to Unlock Side Quests in Final Fantasy 16

Side quests are unlocked as players work through the early stages of Final Fantasy 16’s story in The Hideaway. This is the area Cid brings Clive to after the main opening of the game. Players need to complete every objective until a screen informing them that side quests have been unlocked is presented. From then on, players can take on side quests from any characters with a green icon over their heads.