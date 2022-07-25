Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Tier List – The Best FFBE Characters

Getting the right characters in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is one of the keys to success. Like any gacha title, much of it comes down to luck, with five-star summons being the rarest and most powerful, for the most part. If you’re trying to build your roster of characters, our Final Fantasy Brave Exvius tier list can help you make sure you focus your energy on the ones that will get you ready for the endgame content.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Tier List – the best characters to recruit

Image via Square Enix

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius features characters from multiple series, such as Nier, Secret of Mana, and even anime franchises. Pulling a rare five-star character is always a cause for celebration, but you want to make sure that focus your time on raising the stats of the best ones. There are literally hundreds of characters available, far more than could reasonably fit on a single Tier List. All of the characters included on this list can be raised to a seven-star rank, making them more useful than most. There is a big jump in power between six and seven-star ranked units, so be sure to grind your characters to their maximum rank.

Rank Unit S Alphonse Elric, Paladin, Cecil, Lightning (Final Fantasy XIII-2), Rena, Angel of Death Kuja, White Night Noel, Nichol of the Epsilon Star, Lucas, Lunafreya, Awakened Warrior of Light, Healing Avatar Lid, Rikku (Final Fantasy X-2), Warrior of Light Lenna, Sacred Shield Charlotte, Seeker of Freedom Vaan, Warrior of Dawn Galuf, Hallowed Aegis Charlotte A Chow, Kitone, Dancing Heart Penelo, Noel, Maritime Strategist Nichol, Emperor Foo, Wildcard Ace, Aerith, Adventurer Locke, Sieghard and Ignacio, Regis, Sylvando, I. Katty, Summer Fina and Lid, Daughter of Destiny Vanille, Sterne Leonis, Flame of Rebirth Jake, Zenaida, Benevolent Beauty Rem, Ignis, Garland (Final Fantasy IX), Umbral Dragon Dark Fina, Yuraisha, Olberic, Doctor Aiden, Sweet Luka, Sieghard, Rico Rodriguez, B, Myra, Folka, Kryla, Sylvie, Sakura and Ayaka, War Hero Raegen, Elephim, Qin B Serah, Beryl, Mystical Ice Laswell, Supreme Deva Akstar, Serena, Infernal Fire Rain, Untamed Wolf Edel, Xuan Wu and Qing Long, Strange Gourmand Quina, Kimono Fina, Gilgamesh (WOTV), Sol, Machina, Yuna, Awakened Rain, Mystina, Quistis, Lilith,Seaside Nichol, Zeno of the Beta Star, Loren, Dark Spirit Sol, Selphie, Mont Leonis, Wilhelm, Adam Jensen, King Bradley, Tifa (Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children), Edward Elric, Mercenary Ramza, Lezard Valeth, Auron, Kimahri, Rakish Thief Zidane, Lilisette C Four Winds Physalis, Rivera, Blue Mage Fina, White Mage Rosa, Elena, Neverending Hope, Tifa, Blue Sky Belle Fran, Aurora Fryevia, Knight of Pluto Zidane, Elly, Crimson, Beowulf, Seifer, Madam Edel, Lone Lion Squall, Demon Rain, Bashch, Assassin Shadow, Irvine, Nagi, White Lily Dark Fina, Primrose, Wizardess Shantotto, Reberta, Cloud (Final Fanatsy VII: Advent Children), Agent Olive, Star Player Tidus, Black Mage Vivi, Ayaka, Bart, Erik D Ardyn, King Edgar of Figaro, Beatrix, Awakened Onion Knight, Kadaj, Levinson, Graceful Champion Fang, Dragon Knight Freya, Palom and Porom, Lovely Katy, Finn and Dark Fina, Rab, Esther, Yun, Yunalesca, Zargabaath, Morgana, Yego, Rem, Prompto, Yuna (Final Fantasy X-2), Gladiolus, Eiko, Flammie, Jasper Unbound

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius S Tier Units

Many of the characters in the S Tier for Final Fantasy Brave Exvius offer longevity in your roster. Their stats don’t cap quickly so they will continue to grow. They excel the most when they are placed in their chain family, but a team of several of these characters can shine even without taking advantage of this mechanic. Lightning is one of the best magical tanks in the game, while Alphonse Elric from Full Metal Alchemist can soak up physical attacks better than anyone else. Having either of these on your team can free up others to deal damage. Build your roster around any of these characters and you’ll be on to a winner.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius A Tier Units

Units on our A Tier are still very good among the seven-star ranked characters, but they don’t have quite the flexibility and power that the S ranked units. These characters have abilities that continue to be relevant and powerful deep into the endgame content. Ignis is among the best healers in the game and is well worth keeping on your team. 2B from Nier: Automata can deal great physical damage and hit enemies with debuffs, especially when chained with Zenaida’s physical skills.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius B Tier Units

These are still excellent characters to include on your roster, but they will offer a specific utility that pairs well for your S or A ranked units. Edward Elric, for example, supports his brother Alphonse with a wealth of physical attack power but doesn’t offer enough to carry a roster on his own. His stats cap earlier in the game and don’t keep up with other units.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius C Tier Units

Being on the C Tier in our Final Fantasy Brave Exvius tier list generally means that the unit should be traded out as soon as possible when you’ve pulled a higher ranked character of a similar role. Similar to our Fire Emblem Three Hopes Tier List, these aren’t worth keeping on your team for longer than you have to. Beatrix from Final Fantasy IX offers fantastic attack power but doesn’t hold up in late-game content compared to Tifa’s Advent Children version. These characters can fill a gap in your roster until you have someone better.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius D Tier Units

Getting stuck on the D Tier doesn’t mean that the unit is without merit; it just means that they are outshined by others on this list. If they are the first five-star unit you pull, they can carry your team for a short period, but you’ll want to switch them out when someone better comes along.