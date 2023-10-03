2023 Halloween Game Events Calendar
Halloween events are rapidly coming back, and we’re making sure you don’t miss your favorites with this all comprehensive list.
Mark your calendars! It’s going to be a busy few months as the fall events start pouring in from all around the gaming world. If there’s a game you’re interested in, rest assured that it probably has an event that’s either upcoming or already out. As a way to keep you and ourselves updated on what’s going on with each popular title, we’ve compiled a list of events that are Halloween or fall season-related. That’ll hopefully help with keeping track of those pesky updates. In the meantime, get your candy basket and toothbrush ready.
List of Games and Events
|Games
|Events
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Event: All Saint’s Wake
Times: Unannounced (formerly October 19, 2022 to November 1, 2022)
Updates: Website Twitter
|Fortnite
|Event: Fortnitemares 2023
Times: Unannounced (Expected first week of October)
Updates: Website Twitter
|Call of Duty
|Event: The Haunting
Times: Begins October 17
Updates: Website Twitter
|Fall Guys
|Event: Fall-o-Ween Challenge
Times: Unannounced (formerly 21 October 2021 to 1 November 2021)
Updates: Website Twitter
|Rocket League
|Event: Haunted Hallows VII
Times: Unannounced (formerly October 19–November 1, 2022)
Updates: Website Twitter
|Dreamlight Valley
|Event: Haunted Holiday Star Path
Times: September 13th to November 1st, 2023
Updates: Website Twitter
|Animal Crossing
|Event: Halloween Event
Times: 5 PM until midnight local time on 31st October
Updates: Website Twitter
|Grand Theft Auto V Online
|Event: GTA Online Halloween 2023
Times: Unannounced (formerly October 6 until Tuesday, November 1, 2022)
Updates: Website Twitter
|Pokémon Go
|Event: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Event
Times: Unannounced (formerly October 20, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, October 27, 2022)
Updates: Website Twitter
|Apex Legends
|Event: Fight or Fright
Times: October 4th to November 1st, 2023
Updates: Website Twitter
|Warframe
|Event: Nights of Naberus
Times: Begins October 4th at 11 a.m. ET
Updates: Website Twitter
|Minecraft
|Event: Spookyfest
Times: Unannounced (formerly October 4–November 9, 2022)
Updates: Website Twitter
|Roblox
|Event: BLOXtober
Times: Available year-round
Updates: Website Twitter
|Destiny 2
|Event: Festival of the Lost
Times: October 18 to November 8, 2023
Updates: Website Twitter
|Dead by Daylight
|Event: Haunted by Daylight
Times: Begins October 18, 2023
Updates: Website Twitter
|Neverwinter
|Event: The Masquerade of Liars
Times: Unannounced (formerly October 21 to November 4, 2022)
Updates: Website Twitter
|World of Warcraft
|Event: Harvest Festival Holiday
Times: September 25-October 2, 2023
Updates: Website Twitter
|Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
|Event: Halloween Event
Times: Unannounced
Updates: Website Twitter
|Guild Wars 2
|Event: Shadow of the Mad King 2023
Times: October 17 through November 7, 2023
Updates: Website Twitter