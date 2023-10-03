2023 Halloween Game Events Calendar

Mark your calendars! It’s going to be a busy few months as the fall events start pouring in from all around the gaming world. If there’s a game you’re interested in, rest assured that it probably has an event that’s either upcoming or already out. As a way to keep you and ourselves updated on what’s going on with each popular title, we’ve compiled a list of events that are Halloween or fall season-related. That’ll hopefully help with keeping track of those pesky updates. In the meantime, get your candy basket and toothbrush ready.

List of Games and Events

Image via Square Enix