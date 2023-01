Fire Emblem Engage gift guide

Gifts are important to increase the support ranks with your characters in Fire Emblem Engage. It’s much quicker than spending turn after turn fighting beside them. Plus, obtaining gifts is simple, but these gifts aren’t universal; not everybody loves the same things, and there are a lot of different gifts in Fire Emblem Engage. This guide lists the best gifts to give characters in Fire Emblem Engage.

The best gifts for characters in Fire Emblem Engage

The gifts are in alphabetical order, so you can quickly scroll to the ones you have and figure out who to give them to. If you want to reach S-rank support with one of your characters, you’ll have to give them the Pact Ring. It’s important to note that regular gifts will only get you as far as A-rank support.