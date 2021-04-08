Forza Horizon 4: How to get the Emory Porsche 356 RSR

It’s the start of a new series in Forza Horizon 4, and that means the addition of new legendary cars. For the first week of Series 34, drivers can unlock a new car, the Emory Porsche 356 RSR. So, how can you get your hands on the Emory Porsche? Let’s go over what you need to do.

How to get the Emory Porsche 356 RSR

For those wondering, the Emory Porsche will not be made available via race reward. Instead, players will need to complete multiple events in order to get this car. The reason for that is because the Emory Porsche can only be unlocked by hitting a cumulative season completion objective.

The Porsche 356 RSR is a bonus for players who complete 50% of the events that are in the Season Playlist for the Summer season. In order to hit 50%, complete the following events:

Two Monthly Challenges

Three Season Events

One Trial

Weekly Photo Challenge

You could mix or match, depending on what you’ve already completed. For example, you could complete PR Stunts and/or Daily Challenges to substitute for The Trial. However, completing the four bullet points listed above should get you to 50%. Make sure to complete this week’s events, including this week’s Photo Challenge.

This bonus is slated to expire on April 15.