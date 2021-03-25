Forza Horizon 4: How to complete Quarry Rally Monster Weekly Photo Challenge (March 25)

Last week, Forza Horizon 4 players needed to trek down to Mudkickers for the second time this month in order to complete the Weekly Photo Challenge. This week’s challenge is a bit different, as it included a new locale and a new type of car that’s needed for the Photo Challenge.

How to complete Quarry Rally Monster Weekly Photo Challenge

For this week, Forza players will need to head to the Slate Quarry. For those who may not know where the Quarry is, head to the map and go to the center of Great Britain. The Quarry can be found to the northwest of the Derwent Reservoir.

Screenshot from Gamepur

Additionally, drivers will need to head to the Quarry with a vehicle that’s classified as a Rally Monster. Go to your car collection, and then see if you have any Rally Monsters. To do this, filter by Car Type at the Car select screen. If not, you will need to purchase a Rally Monster car.

Once you set the car, go to the destination. You’ll know when you reach the Quarry when you hit a locale filled with rocky roads.

From here, all you’ll have to do is take a photo at the Quarry with your selected car.

Screenshot from Gamepur

This challenge is slated to expire on April 1, 2021.

