Forza Horizon 5: How to get to the Horizon Festival Mexico site

The Forza Horizon Festival site is the home grounds for the iconic racing event that has now spanned five different games. Here, Forza players can perform a variety of tasks, including upgrading owned vehicles and accessing the Garage. And, you will need to go to the Forza Horizon Festival site in order to get your starter car and begin your journey. So, where is the Horizon Festival site in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s give you a look.

The Forza Horizon Festival home site is situated in the Baja California area of the map. Baja California can be found on the western part of the map. Here’s a better look for yourself:

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a lot of action around the Horizon Festival, and that action includes race events, as well as speed traps and danger signs. With that said, you shouldn’t have a hard time locating the site once you get situated with the overall map.

You may need to go to Horizon Festival grounds once you’ve started FH5 for a variety of reasons. These reasons can go beyond the ones we’ve touched one earlier. So, it’s important to have a good idea of where you are going, just so you don’t waste any time.