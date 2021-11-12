Forza Horizon 5: How to play in The Eliminator and how it works

In Forza Horizon 4, Turn 10 Studios added a new battle royale mode, entitled The Eliminator. This battle royale is back for Forza Horizon 5. The Eliminator is much different as compared to other racing events, as it doesn’t actually require you to race at all. In fact, there’s one goal in The Eliminator: last longer than everyone else. Here’s how to enter it, and how it works.

How to enter The Eliminator

There are multiple ways to enter The Eliminator. One way is to enter to pause menu, and scroll to Online. Select the Horizon Open tab, and then click The Eliminator. You will then begin searching for a group of individuals to play in The Eliminator.

Alternatively, you can enter a search for a lobby via the map. Head to the northeastern part of the map, right by the Valle de Las Ranas. Once you get to the location where The Eliminator icon is, you should see the option to enter a queue pop up from there.

How it works

Upon being placed in a lobby, you will notice that a clear copy of the map will appear on this screen. Here, you will move the cursor around, in order to pick a spawn site. The site you pick will be the area on the map you will start The Eliminator game.

This is a battle royale, so the goal is simple: stay alive and avoid elimination until you are the last car standing.

At the start of the game, you will be saddled with a low-level car. In order to upgrade, you will need to drive around and look for car drops. These car drops are indicated by purple smokes and drones up in the air. To claim one, drive up to the spot and click X.

Players can be eliminated in a number of ways. One way is to fall beyond the walls of the game. What do we mean by that? If you look around during an event, you might notice a wall-like image that consists of yellow symbols. This indicates the boundary in The Eliminator, and if you go beyond this marker, you can be eliminated if you are past the walls for too long.

Keep in mind that throughout the event, the walls will begin to close in periodically. It’s up to you to stay in the game area, or you might be looking at an early exit.

Alternatively, players can be eliminated via a race. If you’re feeling confident, you can approach an enemy car and challenge that player to a race. These challenges can’t be turned down, and the objective is simple: reach the destination before the opponent.

We should note that in these races, there are no road checkpoints. So, you don’t need to actually stay on the roads in order to finish the race. All that’s needed is to reach the destination. If you need to take shortcuts to knock an opposing race out, it’s all legal.