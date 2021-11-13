Forza Horizon 5: How to play in the Super7 and how it works

In December of 2020, Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games made a new addition to Forza Horizon 4, entitled the Horizon Super7. The Super7 revolved around players needing to complete a series of custom challenges, and earn prizes for doing so. The Horizon Super7 is back for Forza Horizon 5, as users can make their own events, and compete in custom challenges to earn new prizes. So, how can you enter it and how does it work? Let’s take a look.

How to play in the Super7

To play in the Super7, you have one of two options. The first is to drive down to the southern part of the Forza Horizon 5 map. If you head south of Cordillera and east of Mulege, you should come across the Super7 entry point. Drive up to the icon shown on the map below, and then press X when you have arrived to enter the event.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, you can head to the pause menu and scroll to the Creative Hub section. Select the Horizon Super7, and then pick the large Super7 tab to begin the event.

How it works

The Super7 does not have a complicated format. Once you begin the Super7, you will notice a series of seven cards. Each card features a challenge created by various members of the Forza community.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These challenges range from time trials, to danger signs, and even drift zone point events. Complete the criteria outlined in the top-left portion of the screen, and you will be able to move on to the next card.

If you complete all seven, you will be given a reward. The reward can from a variety of different options, ranging from Wheelspins, to more expensive items, such as a rare car.

If you have any problems with a particular challenge in the Super7, you can click RB to burn it and receive a new one. And if you want to restart all together, press the pause button to get a fresh start.

How to create a Super7 challenge

Forza Horizon 5 players can also make their own challenges. If you go to the Horizon Super7 menu in the Creative Hub section, select the ‘Create Challenge Card’ option. You will be then prompted to choose from one of eight different challenge types. After that, you will be able to pick the destination, choose the weather, traffic, and camera conditions, and then set the time conditions and any obstacles via the Blueprint Builder.

To access the Blueprint Builder in the creation section, select the Change View button.