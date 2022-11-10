Forza Horizon 5’s driving system is not the most authentic compared to other games in the genre. However, FH5 does still hold true to many driving and racing fundamentals. One key to completing challenges in this game is to master the art of the burnout. This is because several challenges require drivers to obtain an Ultimate Burnout skill. How exactly can do you just that? Let’s take a look at what you will need to do.

How to get an Ultimate Burnout skill in Forza Horizon 5

To get an Ultimate Burnout skill in Forza Horizon 5, you must attain four Burnouts in short succession. By that, we mean within a time span of about 30 seconds. In short, get four Burnouts within that 30-second span and you’ll get the skill.

Burnouts can be obtained simply by doing “doughnuts” on the road. These doughnuts are obviously not the ones meant for eating. In this case, it’s a term used to describe when a vehicle rotates around in a circle, either by its rear or front. When doing this, it creates not just skid marks, but also emits smoke due to the friction caused between the vehicle and the road.

To do a burnout in Forza Horizon 5, here’s what you will need to know:

Use a car in RWD

Set shifting to Manual

Spin in a circular motion

We can’t emphasize the second bullet point enough. You won’t be able to pull an Ultimate Burnout skill off if the car is in Automatic gear shifting. Make sure to set this to Manual, to get the proper gear setting and to prep the car to burn rubber.