How to pre-order Forza Horizon 5 – Versions, bonuses and more

Forza Horizon 5 was officially confirmed during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase on June 13, and pre-orders are live as of this writing. Physical pre-orders are not yet available, but digital ones are, as individuals can begin to order the game off of the Microsoft Store.

If you’re looking to get Forza Horizon 5, you might be wondering what versions and pre-order bonuses will be made available by Microsoft. We’ve got you covered, so let’s go over each edition of FH5.

Based off of digital pre-order listings, three versions will be made available: a Standard Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and a Premium Edition. Let’s take a look at each one, starting with the Standard Edition.

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition

As things stand right now, no pre-order bonuses are currently listed on the Microsoft Store for the Standard Edition of Forza Horizon 5. Obviously, things could change. But at this moment of time, that’s all that we can state about pre-order bonuses. The Standard Edition costs $59.99.

Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition costs $79.99. The Deluxe Edition includes the game, plus the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass. The Car Pass includes 42 new cars, with one being added to your collection every week. Additionally, eight Formula Drift Cars will be added to your collection.

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition

Much like with Forza Horizon 4, FH5 will also have a Premium Edition. This edition, which will cost $99.99, includes the following:

Copy of Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass

Forza Horizon 5 Welcome Pack (five pre-tuned cars, Player House, voucher to purchase any car in game, three vouchers for Common or Rare clothing items)

Forza Horizon 5 VIP Membership

Both Forza Horizon 5 Expansion Packs

Based off of the pre-order listings, it seems like Forza Horizon 5 will follow the same DLC expansion pack model as 4.

Forza Horizon 5 launches worldwide on November 9.