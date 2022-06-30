Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 Autumn playlist – How to solve Dragstrip Demons Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

It’s the second week of Series 9 in Forza Horizon 5, as we now move to the Autumn season rolls into Mexico. The push towards the Hot Wheels DLC continues, with two new rare cars up for grabs this week via the Weekly Playlist cumulative point rewards. So, what is exactly on tap this week? Let’s take a look at it all, including the Treasure Hunt.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 Autumn playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2021 Ford Bronco (featured in Then and Now Hot Wheels Series)

(featured in Then and Now Hot Wheels Series) Win Baja California Trail in Bronco

Win any Cross Country event with Bronco

Earn three Trailblazer stars with Bronco

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Send a Gift Drop to another player

Jump a distance of 500 ft. (152 m) in any vehicle made between 1970-2000

Earn 10 Speed Skills in the 1997 Mazda RX-7

Win a Drag Race in any Retro Supercar

Earn a Wreckage Skill in a Cross Country Race event

Earn four stars at Drift Zones in the 2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5

Complete Round 3 of any Horizon Arcade

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Related: When is the release date for the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC?

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Oldies But Goodies” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Lambo Countach)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Lambo Countach) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are 2015 Corvette and 3 pts.)

(rewards are 2015 Corvette and 3 pts.) Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are #34 VW Beetle and 3 pts.)

(rewards are #34 VW Beetle and 3 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete two Seasonal Championships (rewards are 1967 Corvette, 2013 S Vantage, and 5 pts. each (10 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Challenger has the last laugh at the dragstrip, dodging the competition” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.)

– “Challenger has the last laugh at the dragstrip, dodging the competition” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph any Rally Monster at the Gran Pantano (rewards are Emote reward and 2 pts.)

To complete the treasure hunt, you will need a Dodge Challenger, like the 1970 Challenger R/T. Then, head towards the Horizon Mexico festival home site and enter the Festival Drag Strip event. Enter the Apex event with the Challenger, and come in first. If you need help with that, make sure that you either tune, or download a tune that maxes out the class (i.e. A – 800) and has good Acceleration stats. Or, just turn the difficulty down.

Here’s where users can find the chest, once finishing the dragstrip race:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Chihuahua Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.) Forza EV (Horizon Mexico Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Barracuda. 40 points will yield the NIO EP9.

This set of challenges will expire on July 7.