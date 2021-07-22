Free Fire OB29 Advance Server APK Download Link

Free Fire OB29 Advance Server has been released, and if you have registered for it, you can download it from the official website by logging in with your registered Facebook account. However, if you haven’t got the chance to register, you can download and install it via the APK file.

Download Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

The Advanced Server allows players to access the upcoming features and report to developers about any bugs leading to earning free diamonds. The Free Fire OB29 update Advance Server is around 600 MB, and to access it; you need to enter a unique activation code while logging in.

You won’t be required to uninstall the standard version of the game. Follow the steps listed down below to install the FreeFire Advanced OB29 Server:

Download the Free Fire Advanced OB29 Server APK on your device.

Once downloaded, find the file named FFadv_66.17.0_0722_ID.

Install the file on your device and make sure you have at least 2GB of space available on your device.

Once installed, open the Advanced Server OB29 application and log in with your account.

Players can also receive free Diamonds if they report bugs while playing in the Advance Server, and also, Free Fire OB29 Advance Server is available only for Android devices.