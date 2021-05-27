How to get Free Fire OB28 Advance Server activation code

Garena has released the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server, in which players can test the upcoming features of the game before their global launch. Registered players can download the latest Advance Server on their Android devices from the official website and give their feedback to developers and can also get rewarded with free Diamonds upon reporting bugs.

However, players need to enter a unique activation code while logging in to the Advance Server in order to access it, and here’s how you can get yours.

Download Free Fire OB28 Advance Server APK from the official website. Install it on your device and open the Free Fire application. Go to the in-game mail section by clicking on the inbox icon present at the top of the screen. Find the mail with the Activation Code and copy it to your clipboard. Now, open Free Fire Advance Server application and log in with your account. Paste the Activation Code that you copied before and enjoy the latest content.

If you don’t find any mail with the Activation Code in your Free Fire account, it means you were not selected to participate in the testing phase.