Frost and Flame: King of Avalon codes (January 2023)

There are plenty of management simulators available on mobile platforms, but few offer as grand a scale as Frost and Flame: King of Avalon. Set in a world that borrows heavily from the gritty setting of Game of Thrones, it casts you in the role of the protector of the first dragon to be born for centuries.

Of course, hatching the dragon and raising it to fight is going to be tougher than you might expect. To help you along the way, the developers have released codes for gold and resources that you can use to strengthen your forces. Like with Genshin Impact, these codes expire very quickly, so be sure to redeem them as soon as you can.

All Frost and Flame: King of Avalon codes

Frost and Flame: King of Avalon codes (Working)

These are all the currently working codes for Frost and Flame: King of Avalon.

Vip2023 — Reward: Free gold. Note that this code is only valid for VIP accounts.

Frost and Flame: King of Avalon codes (Expired)

These codes for Frost and Flame: King of Avalon have already expired.

HAPPYKOA

KOA2023

MERRYCHRISTMASKOA

KOA2022

KOACN666

DALAO666

KOA8888

KOA666

KOA1234

KOACN888

KOA999

KOA888

PLAYKOAONPC

ENJOYFUNKOA

ThanksgivingDay2022

KOANOVEMBER

HALLOWEENKOA8

KOALLOWEEN2022

6THANNIVERSARY

KOAxORLANDO

KOAFACEBOOK

KOAMOONFESTIVAL

LETSENJOYAUTUMN

KOAINSGIVEAWAY

KOAMerlinParkour

KOASPOTLIGHT3

MYDRAGONEMPIRE

ORLANDO2022

KOAINS888

KOAVDAY

KOACHUNJ

KOA6YEARS

KOASPOTLIGHT2

KOADRAGON

KOASPOTLIGHT1

HAPPYEASTER

XmasGift

KOAINS2022

HAPPYHALLOWEEN

Thanksgivingday

INS2WREWARD

REWARDKOA

How to redeem codes in Frost and Flame: King of Avalon

It is very easy to redeem codes in Frost and Flame: King of Avalon. Just follow these simple steps:

Click on your character’s portrait in the top left of the screen Click the Settings tab at the bottom of the page Select Gift Codes and type your code into the text box that appears. The rewards will be sent to your mailbox.

How to get more codes for Frost and Flame: King of Avalon

The developers for Frost and Flame: King of Avalon put out codes with most new content updates, but they only last for a few days before they expire. To make sure you get the codes quickly, you should follow them on Facebook or join their official Discord server, where other players often share new codes with each other.

Why won’t my Frost and Flame: King of Avalon codes work?

Codes in Frost and Flame: King of Avalon expire very quickly, so most likely it is no longer valid. Occasionally, the developers will put out a code that requires you to be paying for a VIP account in the game. If you’re sure the code should be working, make sure that you’re typing it correctly. Codes in this game are case-sensitive so it is easy to mistype them, especially on mobile devices.

How to get more gold in Frost and Flame: King of Avalon

Gold is used to upgrade your stronghold and your units, so you’ll want to amass as much as possible. There are several ways to get extra gold in Frost and Flame: King of Avalon that won’t cost you a penny of real money. Be sure to check the daily rewards for a bit of free gold depending on how many days you’ve logged in. Also, you can attach your Google account to your game profile for free gold. Finally, keep an eye on the official Facebook profile as the developers often give free gold for answering riddles on there.

What is Frost and Flame: King of Avalon?

Set in a world where dragons have disappeared and icy zombies amass in the north, Frost and Flame: King of Avalon is a management simulator and tower defense game with elements of resource collecting mixed in. There are plenty of different heroes to recruit and a surprisingly long story to get through before you can unleash your dragon on your enemies.