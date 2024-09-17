Frostpunk 2: How To Get More Goods

Goods in Frostpunk 2 are an important resource you must provide for your citizens. A lack of Goods will cause all sorts of problems as you will have injuries and deaths in the colony as people fight over it. That is why in this guide I have mentioned the three best ways for you to know about how to get Goods in Frostpunk 2.

What are Goods in Frostpunk 2

Goods are one of the resources you provide for your citizens in Frostpunk 2. The citizens need Goods to fulfill their desires of having things like furniture, cutlery, watches, jewelry, cigars, clothing, books, and games.

When you fulfill the Goods supply, you control Crime. Otherwise, a lack of Goods causes people to fight each other over basic necessities of life and there will be injuries and deaths in your colony.

How To Get Goods

The easiest way to get Goods is to process the Materials resources at the Industrial District and make Goods for your citizens. While this process may work for you at the start, a growing population will increase the Goods demand and therefore you need to speed up the production.

Best Buildings to Get More Goods

There are a handful of buildings that once you research from Idea Tree, can be installed over Industrial Districts. Keep in mind that the following buildings that I have listed here can only be placed over Industrial Districts if you have expanded them.

An expansion can be done by clicking an Industrial District and selecting the expansion icon. You can expand a District only 2 times and if you need to install more of the buildings I have listed below, then construct more Industrial Districts.

1. Mechanical Factory

The first building you need to get can be found in the Idea Tree under the ‘Factories’ of the ‘Resources’ section. Once you have researched and built this building in your colony, you will produce 40 Goods or 10 Prefabs at the cost of 60 Materials.

Since the citizens in your colony will need a lot of Goods, it is best if you establish this building very early in Frostpunk 2 to get more goods faster over time.

You will need to meet the following requirements to build a mechanical factory:

300 Workforce

180 Heatstamps

90 Prefabs

Expanded Industrial District

2. Refurbishing Goods Factory

For a small population and in the early game, the Mechanical Factory building will produce a decent amount of Goods in the game. However, as your colony grows, you will need better and faster ways to produce goods per week in Frostpunk 2.

The Refurbishing Goods Factory found in the Idea Tree under the ‘Goods Factories’ of the ‘Resources’ section is the second best upgrade you can make to get more Goods faster in Frostpunk 2.

The best part of establishing this building is that it only requires 10 Heat, and 30 Materials to function and produce Goods. This is a much better upgrade, and you can install it in your colony and produce 60 Goods.

To build a Refurbishing Goods Factory, you will need to have the following:

400 Workforce

350 Heatstamps

180 Prefabs

1 Core

1 Empty building slot in an Industrial District

3. From Frostland

The above two methods are the best when it comes to getting Goods in Frostpunk 2. However, as you unlock Frostland exploration, you will come across useful resources such as Materials.

If you find Materials in the Frostland, build more Industrial Districts and use the excessive Materials from Frostland and to make Goods. The surplus quantity of Goods will help you save these for the rough days, especially during the Whiteout.

That is everything you need to know about how to get Goods in Frostpunk 2. I also recommend that you check out how to reduce Squalor in the game.

