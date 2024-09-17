Frostpunk 2: How To Reduce Squalor Fast

Frostpunk 2 expands on the original by focusing not only on resource management but also on the well-being of your citizens. The preferences of different factions now play a crucial role in managing your resources and growing the colony, and one key challenge is to control the “Squalor” status effect. In this guide, I have mentioned the best ways to reduce Squalor in Frostpunk 2.

What is Squalor In Frostpunk 2 & How Does it Increase?

Squalor is one of the key indicators in Frostpunk 2 that increases the Disease and Tension status effects of your citizens. The higher the Squalor, the more you’re likely to see citizens getting sick or Districts getting malfunctions.

For a growing city, you must keep the Squalor at a minimum level or absent. The main reason Squalor increases is because you install generator facilities, and production houses like the following:

Chemical Hothouses

Actuated Heat Dispatcher

Mechanical Factory

Deep Melting Drill

There are more technological upgrades that do help you speed up the production. However, they also increase Squalor as your citizens endure polluted air and overwhelming dirt and filth.

Squalor will also rise when you are short or have no supply of Materials. This results in increasing Squalor over time.

How To Reduce Squalor

There are many technology upgrades you can research from Idea Tree in Frostpunk 2, that will significantly reduce Squalor. Installing multiple of these buildings will turn the Squalor status effect to ‘Absent’.

Here are two best buildings in Frostpunk 2 you should research and install to reduce Squalor.

1. Moss-Filtration Tower

The Moss-Filtration Tower can be found in the ‘Resources’ section of the Idea Tree. You will find this as one of the two options inside the ‘Filtration Towers’ tree, the other option being ‘Ventilation Towers’

Once you have research the Moss-Filtration Tower, you will need to place these in the ‘Housing Districts’. Keep in mind that you will need to expand a Housing District at least one time for it to support a Building Slot. This can be done by clicking a Housing District and selecting the last option, which costs 50 Heatstamps and 50 Prefabs.

The Moss-Filtration Tower unlocks the ‘Rapid Filtration’ District Ability, which significantly decreases Squalor. You should also know that you will need to have at least 400 Workforce for the building to work.

The construction cost for the Moss-Filtration Tower is:

400 Workforce

100 Heatstamps

50 Prefabs

2. Waste Repurposing Facility

The Waste Repurposing Facility is another excellent method to control or eliminate Squalor effectively. You can find it in the ‘Resources’ section of the Idea Tree inside the ‘Waste Management Facilities’ option.

The construction requirements for the Waste Repurposing Facility are the following:

400 Workforce

200 Heatstamps

100 Prefab

1 Core

The Waste Repurposing Facility can be installed over the Industrial District. So, keep in mind that you will need to first expand an Industrial District so that it can support a building slot.

That is everything you need to know about how to reduce Squalor in Frostpunk 2. We are still playing the game and discovering more ways to control, reduce, and eliminate Squalor, but for now, these two methods are the best for achieving said goal.

If you’re enjoying the game, I recommend checking out how to reduce Crime and get more goods in Frostpunk 2.

