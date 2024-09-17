Frostpunk 2: How To Reduce Crime Fast

Crime in Frostpunk 2 is one of the status effects that negatively impacts population growth and causes civil unrest among citizens of your colony. As you try to survive in the brutal and cold world, you need to provide for the people who look up to you. Therefore, to grow a sustainable colony, I have mentioned the three best ways to reduce Crime in Frostpunk 2 in this guide.

What is Crime In Frostpunk 2 & How to Reduce it

Crime is the civil unrest you get in your colony in Frostpunk 2. The more population you have, the more difficult it gets to provide for them and control the troublemakers.

Lack of ‘Goods’ or complete depletion of its stocks increases Crime in Frostpunk 2. You can always install Industrial Districts and select ‘Goods’ as the production resource to keep an ample supply of Goods. However, with increasing population, you will see a surge in Goods demand as well.

Increasing Crime stat causes population reduction and raises the ‘Tension’ stat as well – both damage the overall colony in the game.

If you keep the Crime stat unchecked and at an alarming rate, it will also result in injuries and deaths due to frequent fights inside the colony. Therefore, you must explore these three best ways to reduce Crime in Frostpunk 2.

1. Surveillance Watchtower

Researching the ‘Surveillance Watchtower’ from the ‘Society’ section of the Idea Tree is the first step you should take in controlling the increasing Crime in your colony of Frostpunk 2. Crime will increase if you have not installed any building to reduce it and the Watch Towers are a great start to eliminate Crime.

A Surveillance Watchtower can be constructed in the Housing District and you will first need to expand a Housing District so that it supports a building slot. You will need to meet the following requirements to install a Surveillance Watchtower:

100 Workforce

80 Heatstamps

40 Prefabs

Once the Surveillance Watchtower is installed, Crime will be controlled passively. However, you also get ‘Random Searches’ District Ability, and using it decreases Crime but will increase Tension among citizens.

Installing each Surveillance Watchtower gives you 12 guards in the colony in Frostpunk 2. Sometimes you will be threatened by people outside your colony and the guards not only help you control the Crime inside but also unlock brute force options to eliminate threats from the outside.

2. Isolation Prison

Once you have researched the Surveillance Watchtower from the Idea Tree, you will unlock the ‘Prisons’ tree. Inside this, you will find the Isolation Prison to be the best option for reducing Crime in Frostpunk 2.

Once this building is installed in a Housing District, you add 500 capacity for Detainees per Isolation Prison. This greatly helps in controlling Crime and ensuring that it does not increase rapidly regardless of running short on Goods.

To construct an Isolation Prison, you will need to meet the following requirements:

400 Workforce

240 Heatstamps

140 Prefabs

3. Dutiful Youth

Crime starts increasing when you are low on Goods or have depleted this resource completely. Over time, you will get the indication of civil unrest among citizens and it is the youth that will start the first acts of Crime in your colony.

However, by researching the ‘Dutiful Youth’ found inside the ‘Youth’ Idea Tree under the ‘Society’ section you can reduce Crime in Frostpunk 2. You will unlock the ‘Youth Volunteer Duty’ City Ability by researching this idea.

Besides reducing Crime, the Dutifuly Youth also increases the percentage of workers thanks to the young adults working in volunteering activities under the supervision of their elders. However, with all the advantages you get from this research idea, the overall Trust stat will decrease over time.

You can also research the ‘Parenthood’ skill tree, which unlocks after ‘Dutiful Youth’ to further reduce the Crime in Frostpunk 2. However, this one negatively impacts the overall population growth that you need over time to sustain the colony.

That is everything you need to know about how to reduce Crime in the game. For more guides, check out how to reduce Squalor, and get more materials in Frostpunk 2.

