Full achievements and trophies guide for Saints Row

For achievement and trophy hunters, it is a good idea to know what you are getting into with new games. Seeing how many there are and what criteria you have to contend with can let you know the road ahead you have for meeting these requirements. Saints Row generally doesn’t have too many challenging achievements or trophies, but it’s still good to know what is ahead of you. Here is the full list of achievements and trophies in Saints Row.

All achievements and trophies in Saints Row

There are a total of 50 achievements and 51 trophies in Saints Row.

A Car Named Simone – Do a quadruple backflip with Super Air Control

A Golden Age – Reach Criminal Empire Tier 5

A Young Empire – Reach Criminal Empire Tier 2

All Mine – Complete all 15 districts

Always Be Hustling – Complete all Side Hustles

Armor Piercing – Kill a tank driver with the Quantum Aperture

Bonus Round – Destroy a car with Pugnus Sanctus Dei

Challenge Accepted – Completed 25 challenges

Chaos Tamer – Kill all Idols Collective members

Closet Space – Own 100 pieces of clothing

Community Outreach – Complete ten districts

Completionist – Earn all trophies (PlayStation only)

Et tu? – Unlocked after cutscene at beginning of After Party (story)

Fiesta Time – Hit a launched pinata with the Pinata Stick

Finders Keepers – Get five items in the Collectibles app

First F#@!ing Day – Completed First F#@!ing Day

Food for Thought – Stagger an enemy by shooting a nearby vending machine

Free Refills – Refill the boost bar three times consecutively with Infinite Boost

Heard You Like Wheels – Unlock all special vehicle upgrades

Hijacked – Have an AI civilian pull you out of a car

It’s a Bird! – Complete all wingsuit challenges

Jack of All Trades – Unlock every perk

Kitted Out – Fully upgrade a weapon

Landlord – Place a Criminal Venture

Making a Name – Name the Saints gang (story)

Masters of Santo Ileso – Reach Criminal Empire Tier 4

Neighborly – Complete five districts

Optimized – Customize a weapon

Performance Review – Get fired from Marshall (story)

Picking Fights – Killed one miniboss from each faction

Power Players – Reach Criminal Empire Tier 3

Prankster – Pull a prank on a co-op player

Quality Time – Complete all loyalty missions

Showdown – Complete Showdown mission (story)

Shopping Spree – Buy at least one item from every store

Smooth Moves – Buy two emotes

Statement Pieces – Customize a weapon, vehicle, and clothing item with Cutting Edge material

The Collector – Get 85 items in the Collectible app

The Mechanic – Fully upgrade a vehicle

The Professional – Complete every job on the Wanted app

The Side Job – Complete a Side Hustle

The Spins – Do a barrel roll

Took it to the Limit – Reach max level

To the Nines – Open the Style app

Tourist – Complete The photo scavenger hunt

Tune Up – Customize a vehicle

Untouchable – Complete ten Crimes of Opportunity

We Could Go Home, Or… – Sing karaoke (story)

Wet Work – Complete a job on the Wanted app

Work Ethic – Complete a Criminal Venture

Wrecking Ball – Kill an enemy with an object you are towing with a car