Full achievements and trophies guide for Saints Row
Here’s the whole list.
For achievement and trophy hunters, it is a good idea to know what you are getting into with new games. Seeing how many there are and what criteria you have to contend with can let you know the road ahead you have for meeting these requirements. Saints Row generally doesn’t have too many challenging achievements or trophies, but it’s still good to know what is ahead of you. Here is the full list of achievements and trophies in Saints Row.
All achievements and trophies in Saints Row
There are a total of 50 achievements and 51 trophies in Saints Row.
A Car Named Simone – Do a quadruple backflip with Super Air Control
A Golden Age – Reach Criminal Empire Tier 5
A Young Empire – Reach Criminal Empire Tier 2
All Mine – Complete all 15 districts
Always Be Hustling – Complete all Side Hustles
Armor Piercing – Kill a tank driver with the Quantum Aperture
Bonus Round – Destroy a car with Pugnus Sanctus Dei
Challenge Accepted – Completed 25 challenges
Chaos Tamer – Kill all Idols Collective members
Closet Space – Own 100 pieces of clothing
Community Outreach – Complete ten districts
Completionist – Earn all trophies (PlayStation only)
Et tu? – Unlocked after cutscene at beginning of After Party (story)
Fiesta Time – Hit a launched pinata with the Pinata Stick
Finders Keepers – Get five items in the Collectibles app
First F#@!ing Day – Completed First F#@!ing Day
Food for Thought – Stagger an enemy by shooting a nearby vending machine
Free Refills – Refill the boost bar three times consecutively with Infinite Boost
Heard You Like Wheels – Unlock all special vehicle upgrades
Hijacked – Have an AI civilian pull you out of a car
It’s a Bird! – Complete all wingsuit challenges
Jack of All Trades – Unlock every perk
Kitted Out – Fully upgrade a weapon
Landlord – Place a Criminal Venture
Making a Name – Name the Saints gang (story)
Masters of Santo Ileso – Reach Criminal Empire Tier 4
Neighborly – Complete five districts
Optimized – Customize a weapon
Performance Review – Get fired from Marshall (story)
Picking Fights – Killed one miniboss from each faction
Power Players – Reach Criminal Empire Tier 3
Prankster – Pull a prank on a co-op player
Quality Time – Complete all loyalty missions
Showdown – Complete Showdown mission (story)
Shopping Spree – Buy at least one item from every store
Smooth Moves – Buy two emotes
Statement Pieces – Customize a weapon, vehicle, and clothing item with Cutting Edge material
The Collector – Get 85 items in the Collectible app
The Mechanic – Fully upgrade a vehicle
The Professional – Complete every job on the Wanted app
The Side Job – Complete a Side Hustle
The Spins – Do a barrel roll
Took it to the Limit – Reach max level
To the Nines – Open the Style app
Tourist – Complete The photo scavenger hunt
Tune Up – Customize a vehicle
Untouchable – Complete ten Crimes of Opportunity
We Could Go Home, Or… – Sing karaoke (story)
Wet Work – Complete a job on the Wanted app
Work Ethic – Complete a Criminal Venture
Wrecking Ball – Kill an enemy with an object you are towing with a car