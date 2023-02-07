Full Hogwarts Legacy achievements and trophies list
Prove fifth-year students make for the best wizards.
There is plenty to do inside of Hogwarts Legacy’s massive open world, and this includes collecting achievements and trophies. The role-playing title features 45 objectives for award chasers, with most revolving around mastering certain elements. For instance, those wanting the Platinum trophy or all of its available Gamerscore will be tasked with reaching the max character level and even learning every spell in the game. Here is the full list of achievements and trophies in Hogwarts Legacy, organized by their trophy rarity.
Hogwarts Legacy achievement and trophy list
|Name
|Objective
|Trophy/Gamerscore
|Trophy Triumph
|Obtain all trophies
|Platinum
|The Seeker of Knowledge
|Win the House Cup
|Gold/70G
|A Forte for Achievement
|Reach Level 40
|Gold/80G
|Going Through the Potions
|Brew every type of potion
|Silver/30G
|Merlin’s Beard!
|Complete all Merlin Trials
|Silver/30G
|The Nature of the Beast
|Breed every type of beast
|Silver/30G
|Third Time’s a Charm
|Upgrade a piece of gear three times
|Silver/30G
|Savvy Spender
|Spend all Talent Points
|Silver/30G
|Collector’s Edition
|Complete all collections
|Silver/40G
|The Good Samaritan
|Complete all side quests
|Silver/40G
|Flight the Good Flight
|Beat Imelda’s time in all broom races
|Silver/40G
|Put Down Roots
|Grow every type of plant
|Silver/30G
|Rise to the Challenges
|Defeat enemies in all battle arenas
|Silver/40G
|The Hero of Hogwarts
|Defeat Ranrok
|Silver/30G
|Rising From the Ashes
|Rescue the phoenix
|Silver/15G
|The Ends Petrify the Means
|Defeat a total of 50 enemies using Petrificus Totalus
|Silver/30G
|Finishing Touches
|Use Ancient Magic on every enemy in the game
|Silver/30G
|The Spell Master
|Learn all spells
|Silver/40G
|The Intrepid Explorer
|Discover all cairn dungeons
|Bronze/15G
|Coasting Along
|VisIt Poidsear Coast
|Bronze/15G
|Followed the Butterflies
|Follow butterflies to a treasure
|Bronze/10G
|Floo Around the World
|Unlock all Floo Flames
|Bronze/10G
|Spilled Milk
|Use Flipendo 10 times to tip one cow or several
|Bronze/10G
|Demiguise Dread
|Find all Demiguise statues
|Bronze/15G
|Room with a View
|Reach the highest point in the castle, the Headmaster’s upper study
|Bronze/10G
|Raising Expectations
|Reach a combo of 100
|Bronze/20G
|A Talent for Spending
|Spend five Talent Points
|Bronze/10G
|The Auror’s Apprentice
|Find the Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff
|Bronze/10G
|Loom for Improvement
|Upgrade a piece of gear
|Bronze/10G
|The Root of the Problem
|Stun 10 different enemies using a Mandrake
|Bronze/10G
|The Hallowed Hero
|Wield a Deathly Hallow
|Bronze/20G
|The Wise Owl
|Find the Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw
|Bronze/10G
|First Class Student
|Attend your first class
|Bronze/10G
|Troll with the Punches
|Survive the troll attack on Hogsmeade
|Bronze/15G
|That’s a Keeper
|Meet Charles Rookwood in the Map Chamber
|Bronze/15G
|Grappling with a Graphorn
|Subdue the Lord of the Shore
|Bronze/15G
|The One Who Mastered Memories
|View all Pensieve memories
|Bronze/20G
|The Toast of the Town
|Find the Map Chamber as a Slytherin
|Bronze/10G
|The Gryffindor in the Graveyard
|Find the Map Chamber as a Gryffindor
|Bronze/10G
|The Avenging Gazelle
|Complete Natsai Onai’s relationship line
|Bronze/15G
|The Defender of Dragons
|Save a dragon
|Bronze/15G
|Beast Friends
|Complete Poppy Sweeting’s relationship line
|Bronze/15G
|A Sallow Grave
|Complete Sebastian Sallow’s relationship line
|Bronze/15G
|Challenge Accepted
|Complete all tiers of a challenge
|Bronze/10G
|The Sort Who Makes an Entrance
|Complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony
|Bronze/15G
|A Keen Sense of Spell
|Invoke Ancient Magic for the first time
|Bronze/10G