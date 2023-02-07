Can you change your house in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

For many fans of the Wizarding World, they feel an affinity to a certain house at Hogwarts. They can feel like they are the protagonist with Gryffindor, an antagonist with Slytherin, or somewhere in between with Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw. When the Sorting Hat decides on a student’s house at the start of their academic stay at Hogwarts, they are stuck there. That being said, can you change your house later on in Hogwarts Legacy?

Related: Best names for witches or wizards in Hogwarts Legacy

Can you switch houses after the Sorting Ceremony in Hogwarts Legacy?

Like in the Harry Potter books and movies, once you are put into a house in Hogwarts Legacy, you can not switch to another one. Your playthrough is locked into that area. If you decide later on that you want to be in another one; you will need to create a new character and start from the beginning. You will be able to choose your house when at the Sorting Ceremony again.

It is not surprising that you are locked into a house when the Sorting Hat declares where you will go in Hogwarts Legacy. That is the rules of the school, so you will be shown to your new dormitory and earn points for that group. While you initially may be put off that you will be locked out of some content for being forced into one house, you can create and save multiple save files for various characters. This can allow you to go through the game at your own pace and switch between the houses whenever you want.

If you have connected your WB Games Account to your Harry Potter Fan Club profile, you will instantly be recommended a house based on your Pottermore quiz results. However, if you do not want to take that house, you can choose a different one based on a simple quiz from the Sorting Hat.