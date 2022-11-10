Full Tactics Ogre: Reborn trophy list – Every achievement in the game
War never changes, but it does add trophies.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a remaster of the 1995 tactics game, and it’s actually the second re-release it’s seen. There was a 2010 remake on PSP subtitled Let Us Cling Together, and come Friday, November 11, Reborn will be the next version of the same game.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn is playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Sadly, there’s no Xbox version with gamerscore to earn, but those who grab it on a PlayStation console or PC can earn trophies and Steam achievements, respectively. There are 34 total trophies in the game, and aside from the singular platinum, there are 18 bronze, 11 silver, and 4 gold to earn. You’ll find the complete list below, but do note that some fans would consider the descriptions as potential spoilers, even if this is a re-release. For everyone else, it’s probably a long list of names and words that mean nothing outside of the game.
- True Hero: Collected all trophies. (Platinum)
- Hero of Golyat: Rescued Duke Ronwey from imprisonment in Almorica Castle. (Bronze)
- Corpse Dancer: Confronted the Necromancer Nybeth at Qadriga Fortress and put an end to his dark experiments. (Bronze)
- Butcher of Golyat: Carried out Duke Ronwey’s chilling plan to slay the five thousand innocents in Balmamusa. (Silver)
- Fallen Hero: Refused to participate in Duke Ronwey’s heartless plan to massacre the innocents of Balmamusa, for which you were then blamed and made a wanted man. (Silver)
- Man of Proven Worth: Joined forces with Arycelle — one of the few who knew the truth of Balmamusa — and fought free of a trap laid by Vyce. (Bronze)
- Man Among Friends: Befriended members of the Liberation Front at Boed Fortress. (Bronze)
- Man of Principles: Refused Sir Leonar’s entreaty to return to the Resistance. (Silver)
- The Hero Returned: Heeded Sir Leonar’s entreaty to return to the Resistance. (Silver)
- Piratebane: Saved Xapan the Mercenary from pirates at Qadriga Fortress. (Bronze)
- Leader of Men: Struck down Sir Leonar after he slew Duke Ronwey, becoming the leader of the Resistance. (Silver)
- Dark Knight Slayer: Slew the Dark Knight Oz at Boed Fortress and rescued Cerya. (Bronze)
- Slayer of the Dying: Defeated Sir Xaebos, commander of the Galgastani army remnants, at Coritanae Keep. (Silver)
- Miracle Worker: Rescued Sir Leonar from imprisonment in Qadriga Fortress. (Bronze)
- The Unflinching: Saved the blind swordsman Hobyrim from the Resistance on the Bahanna Highlands. (Bronze)
- Untarnished Hero: Defeated Sir Xaebos, commander of the remnants of the Galgastani army, at Brigantys Castle. (Silver)
- The Conqueror: Took Coritanae Keep and brought Hierophant Balbatos to justice. (Bronze)
- He Who Walks In Darkness: Defeated the Bakram forces under the command of the Dark Knight Ozma and rescued the blind swordsman Hobyrim at the Arkhaiopolis of Rhime. (Bronze)
- Destroyer of Galgastan: Defeated Sir Xaebos, commander of the Galgastani army remnants, at Almorica Castle. 0.00% (Silver)
- Southron Liberator: Drove the Dark Knights from Phidoch Castle and wrested control of the south of Valeria. (Gold)
- Man of Peace: Journeyed to Brigantys Castle, alone and unarmed, to parley with the Order of Philaha. (Bronze)
- Princess Savior: Stormed Barnicia Castle and rescued Catiua from the Dark Knights. (Silver)
- Bringer of Peace: Defeated Regent Brantyn at the Royal City of Heim, enabling Catiua to declare an end to the blood war. (Silver)
- Dynast-King Slayer: Defeated Dorgalua, the Dynast-King, as he returned from the Abyss. (Gold)
- Slayer of the Sea Witch: Defeated Sirene, releasing Iuria from her spell. (Silver)
- He Who Walks the Deeps: Discovered the secret door on the third level of the Palace of the Dead, allowing access to the depths below. (Bronze)
- Necromancer Scourge: Defeated the Necromancer Nybeth, who had embraced death and become a lich. (Gold)
- Slayer of the Wind Watch: Defeated the guardian Vainateya. (Bronze)
- Slayer of the Earth Watch: Defeated the guardian Nathalork. (Bronze)
- Slayer of the Lightning Watch: Defeated the guardian Xolotl. (Bronze)
- Slayer of the Water Watch: Defeated the guardian Tlaloc. (Bronze)
- Slayer of the Fire Watch: Defeated the guardian Ifrit. (Bronze)
- Slayer of the Ice Watch: Defeated the guardian Lygenstzel. (Bronze)
- Captain of Fate: Ended the Heim Conflict in all three time lines. (Gold)