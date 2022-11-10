Full Tactics Ogre: Reborn trophy list – Every achievement in the game

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a remaster of the 1995 tactics game, and it’s actually the second re-release it’s seen. There was a 2010 remake on PSP subtitled Let Us Cling Together, and come Friday, November 11, Reborn will be the next version of the same game.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Sadly, there’s no Xbox version with gamerscore to earn, but those who grab it on a PlayStation console or PC can earn trophies and Steam achievements, respectively. There are 34 total trophies in the game, and aside from the singular platinum, there are 18 bronze, 11 silver, and 4 gold to earn. You’ll find the complete list below, but do note that some fans would consider the descriptions as potential spoilers, even if this is a re-release. For everyone else, it’s probably a long list of names and words that mean nothing outside of the game.

