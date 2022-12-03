Full The Callisto Protocol Achievements and Trophies List

Easy peasy.

Image via Krafton

The Callisto Protocol is out now for players to dive into this amazing survival-horror game created by Dead Space co-creator Ben Schofield. With its eery and unsettling atmosphere combined with its amazing gameplay, players will surely enjoy spending their time on Callisto. And throughout their journey, they can earn various trophies and achievements as well. Here is a list of all the achievements and trophies of The Callisto Protocol.

The Callisto Protocol- Trophy and Achievement List

NameObjectiveTrophy/Achievement
It’s over, Jacob!Collect all trophiesPlatinum/100G
I Do Belong HereBeat the game on any difficultyGold/100G
You Need A GunFully Upgrade One WeaponGold/100G
The Protocol is About LifeBeat the game on Maximum DifficultyGold/100G
Grim ReaperHarvest and read all Implant BiosGold/100G
The CommonalityUncover the mystery of KallipolisGold/50G
Get a GripGrab twenty-five enemies with GRPSilver/50G
TerminatedTake down a security robotSilver/50G
Two Heads Are Better Than OneTake down the Two-HeadGold/50G
In Striking DistanceKill an enemy via GRP and a melee comboGold/50G
Paper JamsPrint a weapon for the first timeSilver/15G
ReforgedPrint a weapon upgradeSilver/15G
Giving BackStab five blind enemies in the backSilver/15G
Mugshot Take a photo using photo modeBronze/15G
Float Like A ButterflyPerfect dodge five timesSilver/20G
Flesh WoundUse melee or ranged weapons to take both arms off a living enemySilver/30G
Chew ‘Em UpKill ten enemies with environmental hazardsSilver/30G
Workplace HazardUse GRP to kill an enemy by throwing them into an environmental hazardSilver/30G
The Outer WayFind the Outer Way boarding craftBronze/20G
Desperate TimesElias gives Jacob a shivBronze/20G
If the SHU Fits…Activate the SHUBronze/20G
Without A PaddleSurvive the pipeslideBronze/20G
Crash SiteReturn to the crashed shipBronze/20G
In The Pipe, Five by FiveReach the Hangar flight deckBronze/20G
Power UpRestore power to the old facilityBronze/20G
What Lies BeneathFind the sourceBronze/20G
Full CircleGet thrown back into original cellBronze/20G

