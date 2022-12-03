Full The Callisto Protocol Achievements and Trophies List
The Callisto Protocol is out now for players to dive into this amazing survival-horror game created by Dead Space co-creator Ben Schofield. With its eery and unsettling atmosphere combined with its amazing gameplay, players will surely enjoy spending their time on Callisto. And throughout their journey, they can earn various trophies and achievements as well. Here is a list of all the achievements and trophies of The Callisto Protocol.
The Callisto Protocol- Trophy and Achievement List
|Name
|Objective
|Trophy/Achievement
|It’s over, Jacob!
|Collect all trophies
|Platinum/100G
|I Do Belong Here
|Beat the game on any difficulty
|Gold/100G
|You Need A Gun
|Fully Upgrade One Weapon
|Gold/100G
|The Protocol is About Life
|Beat the game on Maximum Difficulty
|Gold/100G
|Grim Reaper
|Harvest and read all Implant Bios
|Gold/100G
|The Commonality
|Uncover the mystery of Kallipolis
|Gold/50G
|Get a Grip
|Grab twenty-five enemies with GRP
|Silver/50G
|Terminated
|Take down a security robot
|Silver/50G
|Two Heads Are Better Than One
|Take down the Two-Head
|Gold/50G
|In Striking Distance
|Kill an enemy via GRP and a melee combo
|Gold/50G
|Paper Jams
|Print a weapon for the first time
|Silver/15G
|Reforged
|Print a weapon upgrade
|Silver/15G
|Giving Back
|Stab five blind enemies in the back
|Silver/15G
|Mugshot
|Take a photo using photo mode
|Bronze/15G
|Float Like A Butterfly
|Perfect dodge five times
|Silver/20G
|Flesh Wound
|Use melee or ranged weapons to take both arms off a living enemy
|Silver/30G
|Chew ‘Em Up
|Kill ten enemies with environmental hazards
|Silver/30G
|Workplace Hazard
|Use GRP to kill an enemy by throwing them into an environmental hazard
|Silver/30G
|The Outer Way
|Find the Outer Way boarding craft
|Bronze/20G
|Desperate Times
|Elias gives Jacob a shiv
|Bronze/20G
|If the SHU Fits…
|Activate the SHU
|Bronze/20G
|Without A Paddle
|Survive the pipeslide
|Bronze/20G
|Crash Site
|Return to the crashed ship
|Bronze/20G
|In The Pipe, Five by Five
|Reach the Hangar flight deck
|Bronze/20G
|Power Up
|Restore power to the old facility
|Bronze/20G
|What Lies Beneath
|Find the source
|Bronze/20G
|Full Circle
|Get thrown back into original cell
|Bronze/20G