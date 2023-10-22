Funky: How to Find All Security Relays in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 explores Miles Morales’ passion for music in the most engaging ways, from sampling real-life sounds to DJ-ing at the fair to recovering all the stolen instruments for his mom’s museum gala. In the Funky side activity, Rio urgently needs Miles to recover these priceless musical artifacts before the museum’s major donor bails out, risking the museum’s shutdown. That’s when Spider-Man swings by to save the day.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: How to Find a Way Inside the Building in Funky

After taking control of Spiderman, follow these steps to find a way inside the museum and fix all the security relays in Funky.

Image How to Get Inside the Building Press R3 to follow the wiring leading to the control panel. This should highlight it in an orangey yellow. Head toward the left corner of the brick building in front of you. Jump toward the brick building in front of it. Then, look to the right to spot the control panel.

Interact with the control panel to deploy Spider-bot on a stealth mission.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: How to Reset the Security System in Funky

Here’s how you can fix all the security relays in Funky to get those instruments back:

Security Relay Location How to Complete Funky Crawl through the vents to find the first Security Relay.

Follow the wiring to the right to drop down into a room.

Here, use Spider-bot’s jumping mechanic to climb to the vent hole on the left wall. Look for the second Security Relay location on the wall to the left in the next room. The exit now should be at floor level, past the ruffians in the room. To distract the guard in the bathroom, flush one of the toilets and jump to the vent hole above him when he’s not looking. The third Security Relay in Funky can be found in the next room’s right, behind the “Music Hall” sign. The fourth Security Relay location is in the next room, guarded by three ruffians. To get to the Security Relay, shoot webs at the three instruments highlighted in blue in this room. When they’re all distracted, crawl fast to reset the Security System in Funky.

With security restored, you’re at least one step closer to bringing happiness and music to your community.