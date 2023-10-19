All Spider-Bot Locations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Someone has been leaving little Spider-Bot collectibles all around New York for you to find in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Peter and Miles aren’t really sure where these have come from, but with the help of Ganke, answers will start to become clear as you add more to your collection.

There are dozens of Spider-Bots to discover across the districts, each providing you with XP and Tech Parts. Once you’ve found them all, you’ll solve the mystery, get a trophy, and receive an even bigger reward. Here is where you can find all the Spider-Bot locations in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: All Spider-Bot Locations

You’ll be able to find 42 Spider-Bot collectibles across New York. Several of them are in each district, and you’ll get 150 XP and 100 Tech Parts every time you pick one up. While most of the Spider-Bots can be found on surfaces of buildings or structures, a handful will be floating in the sky. I suggest you watch for that glowing orb that pulses every few seconds around a Spider-Bot to find the exact spot; they aren’t too difficult to locate once you see this.

You can also unlock the All Seeing Suit tech upgrade that will show you the Spider-Bot locations on the mini-map. This requires you to be at level 21 and costs 6 Hero Tokens and 225 Tech Parts. Otherwise, you’ll need to scout around to search for them or use a handy list like this. Here are all the locations for the Spider-Bots in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Astoria

There are four Spider-Bots located in Astoria.

Mangaverse Spider-Bot is on the southeast side of the district.

Classic Spider-Bot can be found on the small island to northwest.

Blood-Spider Spider-Bot is located in the northwest of Astoria.

Shocker Spider-Bot is on the western side of the region just south of the bridge.

Central Park

There are two Spider-Bots that can be found in Central Park.

Iron Spider Spider-Bot is on the northwest end of the park.

Spider-Man 1602 Spider-Bot is near the middle of Central Park.

Chinatown

Chinatown has three Spider-Bots to collect.

Mister Negative Spider-Bot is on the east side of Chinatown near the bridge.

Spider-Armour MK II Spider-Bot can be found on the western side on the edge of the district.

Spider-Woman Spider-Bot can be collected in the center of Chinatown.

Downtown Brooklyn

You can find four Spider-Bots in Downtown Brooklyn.

Peni Parker Spider-Bot is on the northeast side of the district.

Mysterio Spider-Bot can be found on the south end of Downtown Brooklyn just before the highway at Coney Island.

Sensational Spider-Man Spider-Bot is at the highway on the west side of Downtown Brooklyn.

Superior Spider-Bot is at the highway on the eastern side of Downtown Brooklyn, just north of Coney Island.

Downtown Queens

There are three Spider-Bots to be found in Downtown Queens.

Gwen Stacy Spider-Bot is on the southeast end of the district near the bridge.

Into the Spider-Verse Spider-Bot can be collected on the northwest side past the bridge.

Stealth Spider-Bot is on the northeast side of Downtown Queens in the suburbs.

Financial District

You can discover two Spider-Bots in the Financial District.

Spider-Ham Spider-Bot is on the east side of the district.

Classic Mysterio Spider-Bot is toward the center of the Financial District.

Greenwich

You can find three Spider-Bots in Greenwich to collect.

Spider-Man 2099 Spider-Bot is the first one you’ll collect to begin the activity, it is located on the west side of Greenwich.

Flipside Spider-Bot can be picked up on the northeast corner of Greenwich.

JJJ Spider-Bot is on the north end of Greenwich at a J. Jonah Jameson mural.

Harlem

Harlem has three Spider-Bots that can be collected.

Anya Corazon Spider-Bot is on the west side of Harlem between the buildings.

Ultimate Spider-Bot can be picked up on the west end of Harlem near the water.

Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Bot is just slightly east of the middle of Harlem on the south end.

Hell’s Kitchen

You can find four Spider-Bots in Hell’s Kitchen to collect.

Future Foundation Spider-Bot is on the northeast corner of Hell’s Kitchen. Go check out the roof of this building for a neat Easter egg.

Rhino Spider-Bot can be found on a smoke stack building on the west side of the district.

Vulture Spider-Bot is on the east side of Hell’s Kitchen. You’ll need to look in the sky for this one and get some air.

Spirit Spider Spider-Bot can be collected on the south end of the region.

Little Odessa

Little Odessa has three Spider-Bots that can be picked up.

Scarlet Spider Spider-Bot can be found in the northeast corner of Little Odessa towards the water.

Electro-Proof Spider-Man Spider-Bot is on the east side of the district.

Black Cat Noir Spider-Bot can be collected on the west side of Little Odessa on a building near the water.

Midtown

There are three Spider-Bots to be found in Midtown.

Spider-Monkey Spider-Bot is on the Empire State Building which is toward the center of the district.

Spider-Punk Spider-Bot can be collected on the northeast side of Midtown.

Spider-UK Spider-Bot is on the south side of the region.

Upper East Side

Upper East Side has three Spider-Bots that can be collected.

Aracnido Jr. Spider-Bot can be picked up on the southwest end of the district.

Spider-Armour MK III Spider-Bot can be collected in the northeast side of the region.

Spider-Man Noir Spider-Bot is found slightly west of the center of Upper East Side.

Upper West Side

You can collect three Spider-Bots in the Upper West Side district.

Dusk Spider-Bot is on the southeast end of the region.

Secret Wars Spider-Bot can be located on the north end of Upper West Side.

Spider-Girl Spider-Bot will be in the southwest side of the district.

Williamsburg

Williamsburg has two Spider-Bots that can be collected.

Prowler Spider-Bot is on the north end of Williamsburg.

Scorpion Spider-Bot can be picked up on the south side of the district.

What Happens When You Collect All Spider-Bots in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

After you’ve collected all 42 Spider-Bots, Ganke will let you know that he’s decoded a hidden message that these small machines have been transmitting. This turns out to be an address, and you’ll receive the side quest called The Message. You need to then make your way to the final location to solve the mystery of who has been leaving these Spider-Bots all around New York.

How To Complete The Message in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

You’ll need to head to the Financial District on the east side near the bridge. Once you arrive at the location, a cutscene will play. In this scene, a portal will open up on the wall to what looks like another universe, specifically something sharing the same art style as the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse / Across the Spider-Verse film series. A character named Delilah talks about how rogue spider-bots are bad for business and uses some sort of device to take them all away from Spider-Man. She also says that if Miguel comes looking for the Spider-Bots, to tell him “finders keepers.”

Delilah is a canceled character from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that didn’t show up in the film but does make an appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. I’m not getting a good vibe from her at all, and it sounds like she wasn’t the one leaving those bots – it was probably Miguel.

Miguel O’Hara is Spider-Man 2099, and while they’ve been in plenty of comics and featured in video games before, like Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, he also plays a pivotal role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. At this point, we don’t know if this is just an Easter egg, or if this will tie into another film or part of a game in the future.

After the portal closes, you’ll have completed the mission for The Message, get a trophy called Funky Wireless Protocols, and receive 400 Tech Parts and 1000 XP. This is a decent haul for finding all of those Spider-Bots. Despite them being ‘taken,’ you can also still check out your supply of little spider friends in the main menu under Collections.