Genshin Impact 4.1 Limited Character Banners

The Genshin Impact 4.1 update comes with tons of new content, including two new sets of Limited Banner characters. This time, we have the chance to nab two Fontaine-specific characters as well as two returning powerhouses. Both characters are also intimately tied to the Fontaine Archon quest, one of whom we’ve already met, the other we’ll meet as part of 4.1’s story continuation.

All Limited Character Banners in Genshin Impact Version 4.1

As with most Genshin updates, 4.1’s limited banners are spread across two phases. In a rarer move, three of the four characters featured are Main DPS units, with one support/Sub DPS.

In Phase One, we’ll have a chance to get:

Neuvillette , the Iudex/Chief Justice of Fontaine, a Hydro Main DPS who uses a Catalyst as his main weapon. Neuvillette’s kit revolves around using his charged attack and burst to create Sourcewater Droplets that empower his Charged Attack, a massive, powerful stream of water. While he’s not going to dethrone some of the longest-reigning damage kings in Genshin (Raiden Shogun, Ganyu, etc.), he’s a fantastic option for teams that can augment his damage .

, the Iudex/Chief Justice of Fontaine, a Hydro Main DPS who uses a Catalyst as his main weapon. Neuvillette’s kit revolves around using his charged attack and burst to create Sourcewater Droplets that empower his Charged Attack, a massive, powerful stream of water. While he’s not going to dethrone some of the longest-reigning damage kings in Genshin (Raiden Shogun, Ganyu, etc.), . Hu Tao, the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor, and the youngest to hold the position. She’s a Pyro spear user focused on manipulating her hit points, much like Lyney from update 4.0. She’s a bit more straightforward than he is, with her Elemental Skill giving her a flat Attack Damage bonus up to 400% based on her HP at activation time.

Which of these two characters you choose will come to down to a couple of factors. First, do they interest you? Your first consideration when pulling in Genshin should be whether you like the character design, story, and gameplay. If you do like one or both, and have the means, the next question to ask is which would fit better in your current team composition. Do you need a Pyro DPS, or would Hydro suit better?

For free-to-play players, that decision needs to happen pretty quickly, as Phase Two of Genshin Impact 4.1 starts just three weeks after Phase One, and brings:

Wriothesley : The first Cryo Catalyst user in Genshin’s history, Wriothesley is another Main DPS focused on staying up close and personal with his enemies. His Elemental Skill also manipulates his HP to increase his effectiveness, increasing his outgoing damage by expending fixed amounts of health. During his Skill, Wriothesley is resistant to interruptoin, giving him more opportunity for sustained DPS. However, he has no inherent way of healing himself, making Wriothesley reliant on a strong healer like Kokomi to keep him active. She also lets him Freeze more, which is a plus.

: The first Cryo Catalyst user in Genshin’s history, Wriothesley is another Main DPS focused on staying up close and personal with his enemies. His Elemental Skill also manipulates his HP to increase his effectiveness, increasing his outgoing damage by expending fixed amounts of health. During his Skill, Wriothesley is resistant to interruptoin, giving him more opportunity for sustained DPS. However, he has no inherent way of healing himself, making Wriothesley reliant on a strong healer like Kokomi to keep him active. She also lets him Freeze more, which is a plus. Venti: The Anemo Archon returns with all his crowd control potential unhindered. Venti’s kit combines CC with damage augmentation and synchronizes with almost any element in the game. From his Elemental Skill that sends enemies careening into the sky to his Burst that can take on the elemental power of another of your characters, there are few situations where Venti’s abilities aren’t useful.

Choosing between Venti and Wriothesley is tough, but the choice of pulling one or both is the same. You can certainly play the meta if effectiveness is your primary goal, but characters that spark your imagination matter more.