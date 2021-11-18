Genshin Impact Adventurers’ Guild on Twitch event guide – how to get Wings of Feasting Glider

Genshin Impact has a new event that players can take part in. This one is a Twitch event, and players can get a new glider called the Wings of Feasting.

This event does involve actively supporting streams on Twitch through subscriptions and is not simply a participation event, so keep that in mind.

Event Duration and Requirements

The event will run from November 25, 1:00 – December 8, 23:59 (UTC+8), and players must be over Adventure Rank 10 to take part.

How to Participate

All Travelers need to log into their Twitch account during the event

Go to a channel that is participating in the event

Travelers can obtain in-game items, including the exclusive Wings of Feasting wind glider, by supporting participating Twitch creators during the event. By purchasing two months of eligible Tier 1 subscriptions to participating Twitch channels, travelers will receive a reward redemption code for the Wings of Feasting wind glider, 30,000 Mora, Jade Parcels, 2 Tonkotsu Ramen, and 2 Sautéed Matsutake.

We will have a full list of participating streamers from miHoYo on November 24.

Important event notes