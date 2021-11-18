Genshin Impact Adventurers’ Guild on Twitch event guide – how to get Wings of Feasting Glider
Time to offer support.
Genshin Impact has a new event that players can take part in. This one is a Twitch event, and players can get a new glider called the Wings of Feasting.
This event does involve actively supporting streams on Twitch through subscriptions and is not simply a participation event, so keep that in mind.
Event Duration and Requirements
The event will run from November 25, 1:00 – December 8, 23:59 (UTC+8), and players must be over Adventure Rank 10 to take part.
How to Participate
- All Travelers need to log into their Twitch account during the event
- Go to a channel that is participating in the event
- Travelers can obtain in-game items, including the exclusive Wings of Feasting wind glider, by supporting participating Twitch creators during the event. By purchasing two months of eligible Tier 1 subscriptions to participating Twitch channels, travelers will receive a reward redemption code for the Wings of Feasting wind glider, 30,000 Mora, Jade Parcels, 2 Tonkotsu Ramen, and 2 Sautéed Matsutake.
We will have a full list of participating streamers from miHoYo on November 24.
Important event notes
- 1. During the event, when the participating streamers start broadcasting the Genshin Impact livestream, only the subscription made at that time will be considered valid~
- 2. Each Twitch user can only get one redemption code, and each Genshin Impact account can only use one redemption code. Accounts that have already used the redemption code will not be able to redeem it again.
- 3. Please do not lose the redemption code, the redemption code will not be reissued~
- 4.Only Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 10 or above can use the redemption code~
- 5. The redemption code is valid within one week after the event ends (until December 15, 23:59 UTC+8), please redeem it in time~
- 6. Anonymous gift subscriptions and recurring subscriptions will not be counted in this event.
- 7. During the event, you can also get a redemption code by making a total of two new Tier 1 subscriptions (or gift subscriptions) on two channels.
- 8. Subscriptions made before the event are considered invalid. Please subscribe during the event duration~
- 9. Subscriptions obtained through Amazon Prime and existing recurring subscriptions will not count in this event.
- Bundle Contents
- Wings of Feasting ×1, Mora ×30,000, Jade Parcels ×1, Tonkotsu Ramen ×2, Sautéed Matsutake ×2