Genshin Impact: Alley Hunter – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Alley Hunter is a unique and exclusive 4-star weapon, suited for off-field DPS characters who don’t stay active for long periods of time. The Alley Hunter is a part of the Alley Series of weapons, a unique set of weapons only available during certain Weapon Banners. In other words, you won’t be able to get this weapon randomly from other banners, such as the Standard Banner.

The Wine and Song are only available during specific rate-ups on the Limited Weapon Banner. In other words, you won’t be able to get this weapon unless you pull during this weapon’s rate-up. As of this writing, the Alley Hunter was featured on the Limited Weapons Banner two times.

Alley Hunter’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 44 – 565

Secondary Stat: ATK

Secondary Stat Levels: 6% – 27.6%

Passive: Oppidan Ambush: While the character equipped with this weapon is in the party but not on the field, their DMG increases by 2% every second up to a max of 20%. When the character is on the field for more than 4s, the aforementioned DMG buff decreases by 4% per second until it reaches 0%.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Fetters of the Dandelion Gladiator, x3 Chaos Device, x2 Slime Condensate, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Chaos Device, x8 Slime Condensate, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator, x6 Chaos Circuit, x6 Slime Secretions, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x12 Chaos Circuit, x9 Slime Secretions, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Shackles of the Dandelion Gladiator, x9 Chaos Core, x6 Slime Concentrate, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Dream of the Dandelion Gladiator, x18 Chaos Core, x12 Slime Concentrate, x45,000 Mora

Is the Alley Hunter any good?

The Alley Hunter is a good option for off-field DPS characters who set their skills and switch to an active character. For example, Fischl will only swap in to use her Elemental Skill, before immediately swapping to the main DPS or another support.

Speaking of Fischl, the Alley Hunter is arguably her best 4-star option, complimenting her playstyle to the tee. This weapon is also excellent for Kujou Sara, an off-field Ganyu, or Aloy.

If you use Fischl often on your teams, consider pulling for this weapon next time it’s featured on a banner.