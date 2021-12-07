Genshin Impact: Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog Day One event guide

Genshin Impact just started a brand new event for Version 2.3, the Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog event. Here, your task is to save small animals using a special item, while dodging some very powerful foes.

First, you’ll have to talk to Katherine to start a world quest that leads you to the event. After completing the easy quest, which just involves talking to some NPCs, you’ll encounter your first stealth event, where you must rescue 3 small animals.

Equip the Ubiquity Net in your item inventory. This is what you’ll use to save the animals. Equipping the item and using it will replace your Elemental Skill with the Ubiquity Net, which allows you to capture the small animals.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, head down to the event site. You’ll walk up to the ferocious enemies you must stealth past first. These enemies are…warrior dogs. Yes, the monsters you must stealth past are dogs, and make no mistake. These cute puppies may seem non-threatening, but they have the potential to one-shot your entire team. Seriously.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stay away from the Warrior Dog’s line of sight, and move to the fox in the distance. If you are caught by a Warrior Dog, you won’t be allowed to rescue an animal. Running will also attract the attention of these furry furies. You can also activate fireworks around the pups to distract them, or activate smoke clouds that obstruct their vision.

An easy spot to rescue the first animal is behind the fox, through the bushes. Use your Elemental Skill and simply aim it at the fox.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is the location of the next small animal, a cat. You should be able to sneak behind the cat and capture it easily.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here’s the location of the last small animal. Use the fireworks to distract the dogs, and then use your Ubiquity Net to capture the dog.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second part of today’s event is to head to another investigation site. Here, the captive animals are trapped in small cages, surrounded by Treasure Hoarders and Kairagi. It’s simply a matter of locating the animals and defeating all the enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

And that’s it! Today’s efforts will reward you with 120 Primogems, some Mora, some Hero’s Wit, and x4 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea.