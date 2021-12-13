Genshin Impact: Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog Day Three event guide

Genshin Impact started a new event for Version 2.3, the Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog event. Your task is to save small animals using a special item while dodging powerful foes. The third day doesn’t have a prerequisite quest. You do have to talk to an NPC before starting the event, but after that, you can just go ahead and rescue your animals.

Equip the Ubiquity Net in your item inventory. This is what you’ll use to save the animals. Equipping the item and using it will replace your Elemental Skill with the Ubiquity Net, which allows you to capture the small animals.

Here is the location of the stealth portion of the event:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first two animals are located side-by-side here, beneath this cliff.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the fox, there is a fireworks machine to the bottom-left of the fox. Stealthily make your way there, activate it, and then capture the fox. Alternatively, you can try gliding behind the fox and quickly capturing the fox before the Black Shadow notices you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the cat, fly down to the bottom right to find a smoke machine. (The third animal is also nearby there.) The easiest way to do this is just to try and get to the cat while the Black Shadow isn’t looking, and capture it as quickly as possible. Even if you’re caught, you can retreat to the smoke machine to recover.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From this position, the final animal is to your right. There is a wooden house behind you that houses a fireworks machine to the right of it. Activate it, and the Black Shadow closest to the dog will get distracted. This is your window of opportunity.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is the location of the combat portion of the event:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like the last day, you just need to defeat waves of enemies. Once you do, you can rescue the animals from the cages. After rescuing these animals, you can claim your rewards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Report back to Ryuji to complete this day and ensure you can immediately unlock the next part of the event.