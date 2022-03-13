Genshin Impact: Bartender Challenge event guide

Genshin Impact has a new fun event where you take the role of a bartender, creating drinks for some of Mondstadt’s thirstiest. In the Bartender Challenge event, you’ll have to horde off waves of thirsty customers as they come at you requesting orders in a rapid fashion. Each customer will have a timer, so you have to make drinks fast to avoid upsetting them.

To start the challenge, head to the bar in Mondstadt and talk to Charles inside. You can then start the Bartender Challenge event and choose from a list of challenges. As of this writing, the two challenges: 10/10 Would Serve Again and The Pinnacle of Etiquette is available, while the other two challenges are available starting March 14.

When you start a challenge, you’ll need to accumulate a certain amount of points to earn the maximum rewards. Earn 500 points to receive the best rewards. Each customer you serve will give you 100 points, so serve as many customers as you can and don’t let any timer run out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As customers come in, their orders will be displayed on the left side of the screen. They will ask you to make certain recipes, which you can check in the “recipe” menu on the bottom-left of the screen. Sometimes, they’ll have special requests. For instance, the Moonlit Alley is typically made with one coffee, one milk, and one cocoa paste. If they ask for extra of anything, however, you have to increase the ingredient on your own intuition.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you create a drink, you’ll also have to enter in some directional inputs in a certain order. You can just use the “WASD” keys for that, or manually click the arrows yourself. Depending on the size of the drinks, you may have a different number of inputs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll also have to manually change the size of the drinks. On the bottom right, click the “Confirm” button when the bar raises to the appropriate size. For instance, if you need a medium drink, stop the moving arrow when it reaches the “Medium Cup” section of the bar. You’ll have to do it two times to confirm the size of the drink.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Participate in the Bartender Challenge to earn some Primogems and other great rewards to help you level up your characters! It’s a far cry from your everyday battle event, so get mixing.