Genshin Impact: Born of the Snow guide

One of the new events in Genshin Impact Version 2.3 is Born of the Snow, which allows you to build your own little snowman. You’ll get certain snowman components as you complete the other event, Dragonspine Special Training, which you can use to create your own snowman.

A rather lonely-looking snowman is sitting by a tree, and it’s incomplete. Interact with the snowman to begin the event, and start making your own chilly creation.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you interact with the snowman, you can start putting it together. All the snowman components you’ve earned throughout the Dragonspine Special Training will appear, categorized by different elements. You can collect special Snowman Heads, Hands, Hats, Scarves, Eyes, and Noses.

From then on, it’s as easy as going through the list and putting everything together. You’ll be able to gather more components as the Dragonspine Special Training event continues, so be sure to participate in that to create the most magnificent snowman imaginable.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you make your first arrangement, you’ll be able to claim a special reward. This reward is the Cinnabar Spindle, a free-to-play weapon designed especially for the featured character Albedo.

If you have extra components, you can also gift them to friends, or request and receive components in turn. More puffy snowmen will appear as the event continues, meaning you can create more and more snowmen. The more snowmen you create, the more rewards you obtain.

At the completion of the event, you’ll even be able to create a snowman to put into your Serenitea Teapot. You can continue to make snowmen there even after the event ends, so be sure to participate if you want to bring some wintry joy to your in-game home.