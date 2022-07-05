Genshin Impact: Bouncing Blobby Slimes web event guide

Genshin Impact’s next web event is finally here, bringing us into the world of The Chasm for another online adventure. This event mixes platforming elements with the cute slimes that reside along Teyvat. The event is open on July 4 and will last until July 10. You must claim all the rewards before the event ends. You’ll also need to be at least Adventure Rank 10 in-game to participate.

In this event, players must log in to Genshin Impact daily, complete Daily Commissions, and use Original Resin. This will give you energy in this event for a “Bouncing Adventure” and claiming an event item known as the Blob Coin. Exchange these coins for Primogems and other rewards.

Click this link here to participate in the event.

When you first open the event, you’ll participate in a tutorial explaining the game’s mechanics. You’ll control an adorable slime as it attempts to traverse through a series of jumps. To get the slime to jump, you can either hold down on your spacebar or the left mouse button to charge its jump. The longer you charge, the farther it jumps.

You’ll get points if your slime manages to land on the next platform, and you’ll get bonus points if it lands directly in the center. For each challenge, you’ll need to hit a certain amount of points for rewards.

Each attempt to challenge a level takes up some Stamina. You can recharge Stamina by logging into the game, logging into the web event, completing daily commissions, and more. Click this button to check what the daily quests are to see how you can refill your Stamina.

Some levels will have extra difficulty modifies added to them. For instance, one level may have platforms that move in different directions. The higher your score, the more Blob Coins you’ll win. You can spend Blob Coins in the web event’s shop.

Additionally, throughout the event, you can earn different slimes that have different abilities. For example, the Anemo slime will give you a faster jump speed, which makes it faster to traverse through other courses.

There are eight different levels in this event. Unlock new levels by clearing prior ones. When you finish all eight levels, you’ll unlock the “Infinite Bouncing” mode. Here, platforms will become random and infinite, and you can earn up to 400 Blob Coins per run.

That’s all you need to know about the Bouncing Blobby Slime web event. Be sure to earn as much Stamina as you can, as it takes quite a bit of currency to buy out the shop.