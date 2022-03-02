Genshin Impact Bow Tier List – The Best Bow in Genshin Impact

There are five different weapon types in Genshin Impact, and each character in the game wields one of the different types. The Bow in Genshin Impact is known for its ranged prowess, able to dish out a good amount of damage at extended ranges.

Some Bows in the game are naturally better than others, especially the high-rarity Bows in the game. However, some Bows are also deceptively weak despite its expensive price tag to obtain them. This is our current tier list for Bows, which will be updated over time as new weapons are released and new builds are discovered.

Here’s our tier list:

S+: Skyward Harp, Thundering Pulse, Polar Star

Skyward Harp, Thundering Pulse, Polar Star S: Amos Bow, Elegy of the End

Amos Bow, Elegy of the End A: The Stringless, Favonius Warbow, Sacrificial Bow, Rust, Prototype Crescent, The Viridescent Hunt, Mouun’s Moon, Alley Hunter

The Stringless, Favonius Warbow, Sacrificial Bow, Rust, Prototype Crescent, The Viridescent Hunt, Mouun’s Moon, Alley Hunter B: Hamayumi, Windblume Ode, Blackcliff Warbow, Royal Bow, Mitternachts Waltz

Hamayumi, Windblume Ode, Blackcliff Warbow, Royal Bow, Mitternachts Waltz C: Predator, Compound Bow,

The best Bows

Skyward Harp

Obtained from Limited and Standard Wishes.

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 48 – 674

Secondary Stat: Crit Rate

Secondary Stat Levels: 4.8% – 22.1%

Passive: Increases CRIT DMG by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% Physical ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 4s.

The Skyward Harp is an easily splashable and premier 5-star weapon for any Bow user, as it boosts both Crit Rate and Crit DMG by a good amount.

Thundering Pulse

Obtained from Limited Wishes.

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 – 608

Secondary Stat: Crit DMG

Secondary Stat Levels: 14.4% – 66.2%

Passive: Increases ATK by 20% and grants the might of the Thunder Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, the Thunder Emblem increases Normal Attack DMG by 12/24/40%. The character will obtain 1 stack of Thunder Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Skill (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack’s duration is calculated independently.

The Thundering Pulse increases your character’s Crit DMG by a significant amount, while also increasing your attack. The passive is further useful for certain characters like Yoimiya or Tartaglia as well.

Polar Star

Obtained from Limited Wishes.

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 – 608

Secondary Stat: Crit Rate

Secondary Stat Levels: 7.2% – 33.1%

Passive: Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG increased by 12%. After a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, 1 stack of Ashen Nightstar will be gained for 12s. When 1/2/3/4 stacks of Ashen Nightstar are present, ATK is increased by 10/20/30/48%. The stack of Ashen Nightstar created by the Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst will be counted independently of the others.

The Polar Star increases your Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage by a significant margin, making it useful for characters like Ganyu or Tartaglia who rely on both aspects. The Crit Rate boost is substantial as well.

Amos Bow

Obtained from Limited and Standard Wishes.

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 – 608

Secondary Stat: ATK%

Secondary Stat Levels: 10.8% – 49.6%

Passive: Increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG by 12%. After a Normal or Charged Attack is fired, DMG dealt increases by a further 8% every 0.1 seconds the arrow is in the air for up to 5 times.

The Amos Bow has waned a bit in usefulness, as other characters often prefer other options to the Amos Bow. The passive of Normal and Charged Attack DMG increase is still strong for characters like Ganyu or Yoimiya.

Elegy for the End

Obtained from Limited Wishes.

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 – 608

Secondary Stat: Energy Recharge

Secondary Stat Levels: 12% – 55.1%

Passive: A part of the “Millennial Movement” that wanders amidst the winds. Increases Elemental Mastery by 60 . When the Elemental Skills or Elemental Bursts of the character wielding this weapon hit opponents, that character gains a Sigil of Remembrance. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s and can be triggered even if said character is not on the field. When you possess 4 Sigils of Remembrance, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain the “Millennial Movement: Farewell Song” effect for 12s. “Millennial Movement: Farewell Song” increases Elemental Mastery by 100 and increases ATK by 20 %. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Remembrance for 20s. Of the many effects of the “Millennial Movement,” buffs of the same type will not stack.



The Elegy for the End is the premier support bow for sub-DPS or support Bow characters in the game. Characters like Venti, Amber, Fischl, or Kujou Sara appreciate this weapon as one of their strongest options.