Genshin Impact: Calamity Queller – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Calamity Queller is a new 5-star weapon designed specifically for the upcoming character, Shenhe. The weapon can boost a character’s Base ATK stat by a significant margin, while also increasing elemental damage at the same time.

The Calamity Queller is a limited featured weapon, and will only appear during the first half of Version 2.4’s limited featured weapon banners. After the banner ends, the Calamity Queller will become unavailable until it is rerun during a subsequent banner.

Calamity Queller’s Stats

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 49 – 741

Secondary Stat: ATK%

Secondary Stat Levels: 3.6% – 16.5%

Passive: Gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain Consummation for 20s after using an Elemental Skill, causing ATK to increase by 3.2% per second. This ATK increase can stack 6 times. When the character equipped with this weapon in not on the field, Consummation’s ATK increase is doubled.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x5 Mist Veiled Lead Elixir, x5 Mist Grass Pollen, x3 Whopperflower Nectar, x10,000 Mora Level 40 x5 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir, x18 Mist Grass Pollen, x12 Whopperflower Nectar, x20,000 Mora Level 50 x9 Mist Veiled Mercury Elixir, x9 Mist Grass, x9 Shimmering Nectar, x30,000 Mora Level 60 x5 Mist Veiled Gold Elixir, x18 Mist Grass, x14 Energy Nectar, x45,000 Mora Level 70 x9 Mist Veiled Gold Elixir, x14 Mist Grass Wick, x9 Energy Nectar, x55,000 Mora Level 80 x6 Mist Veiled Primo Elixir, x27 Mist Grass Wick, x18 Energy Nectar, x65,000 Mora

Is the Calamity Queller any good?

The Calamity Queller is shaping up to be a solid 5-star weapon, although it’s questionable whether or not it’s worth your Primogems. For starters, if you plan on pulling for Shenhe and making her as strong as possible, the Calamity Queller will likely be her best-in-slot. If you have the Primogems, you can consider pulling this weapon for her.

Otherwise, there are other more affordable options for other Polearm characters. Characters like Xiangling, Raiden Shogun, and other Polearm characters can feasibly use this weapon. However, both listed characters above will likely perform on a similar level with a free-to-play weapon, The Catch.

Therefore, it’s not recommended to pull this weapon specifically for other Polearm characters. That being said, if you do have this weapon, it will still be a solid option for your offensive Polearms.