Genshin Impact Catalyst Tier List – The Best Catalysts in Genshin Impact

There are five different weapon types in Genshin Impact, and each character in the game wields one of the different types. The Catalyst in Genshin Impact is unique as its Normal Attacks are made to deal Elemental Damage (Sucrose for example will deal Anemo damage on her Normal Attacks.) Catalysts are also one of two ranged weapons in the game, allowing you to damage enemies at a farther distance compared to other melee weapons.

Some Catalysts in the game are naturally better than others, especially the high-rarity Catalysts in the game. However, some Catalysts are also deceptively weak despite its expensive price tag to obtain them. This is our current tier list for Catalysts, which will be updated over time as new weapons are released and new builds are discovered.

Here’s our tier list:

S+: Skyward Atlas, Lost Prayer of the Sacred Winds, Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer, Memory of Dust

Skyward Atlas, Lost Prayer of the Sacred Winds, Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer, Memory of Dust S: Kagura’s Verity, The Widsith

Kagura’s Verity, The Widsith A: Sacrificial Fragments, Favonius Codex, Solar Pearl, Dodoco Tales

Sacrificial Fragments, Favonius Codex, Solar Pearl, Dodoco Tales B: Prototype Amber, Hakushin Ring, Mappa Mare, Blackcliff Agate

Prototype Amber, Hakushin Ring, Mappa Mare, Blackcliff Agate C: Royal Grimiore, Frostbearer, Wine of Song, Eye of Perception

Royal Grimiore, Frostbearer, Wine of Song, Eye of Perception F: Everlasting Moonglow

The best Catalysts

Skyward Atlas

Can be obtained from Limited Wishes.

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 48 / 674

Secondary Stat: ATK%

Secondary Stat Levels: 7.2% – 33.1%

Passive: Increases Elemental DMG Bonus by 12/15/18/21/24%. Normal Attack hits have a 50% chance to earn the favor of the clouds. which actively seek out nearby enemies to attack for 15s, dealing 160/200/240/280/320% ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 30s.

The Skyward Atlas is the weapon of choice for most offensively-oriented Catalyst users in the game, with a strong ATK and ATK% secondary stat, as well as a very strong passive that increases Elemental Damage.

Lost Prayer of the Sacred Winds

Can be obtained from Limited Wishes.

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 / 608

Secondary Stat: Crit Rate%

Secondary Stat Levels: 7.2% – 33.1%

Passive: Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8/10/12/14/16% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat.

This weapon frequently ties or trails slightly behind the Skyward Atlas, with a high Crit Rate% passive and Elemental DMG bonus.

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer

Can be obtained from Wishes.

Rarity: 3-star

ATK: 39 / 401

Secondary Stat: HP%

Secondary Stat Levels: 7.7% – 35.2%

Passive: When switching characters, the new character taking the field has their ATK increased by 24/30/36/42/48% for 10s. This effect can only occur once every 20s.

The Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer is the best weapon of choice for most supports in the game that use a Catalyst. The ATK% buff is too strong compared to other Support options and is a free buff simply achieved by switching. The weapon is also extremely easy to obtain through Wishes, so you’ll have no problem refining your weapon to R5 to hit the 48% ATK buff.

Memory of Dust

Can be obtained from Limited Wishes.

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 / 608

Secondary Stat: 10.8% – 49.6%

Passive: Increases Shield Strength by 20/25/30/35/40%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4/5/6/7/8% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

The Memory of Dust gives an extremely high amount of ATK with its secondary stat and passive. The weapon frequently ties with the other top-tier DPS options for Catalyst weapons.

Kagura’s Verity

Can be obtained from Limited Wishes.

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 / 608

Secondary Stat: Crit DMG%

Secondary Stat Levels: 14.4% – 66.2%

Passive: Gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill DMG of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12/15/18/21/24% for 16s. Max 3 stacks. This character will gain 12/15/18/21/24% all Elemental DMG Bonus when they possess 3 stacks.

This weapon is strong but loses a lot of efficiency as most Catalyst characters in the game cannot reach 3 stacks before the time resets. Only Yae Miko is able to use this weapon to the fullest, limiting its effectiveness overall.

The Widsith

Can be obtained from Wishes.

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 / 510

Secondary Stat: Crit DMG%

Secondary Stat Levels: 12% – 55.1%

Passive: When a character takes the field, they will gain a random theme song for 10s. This can only occur once every 30s. Recitative: ATK is increased by 60/75/90/105/120%. Aria: Increases all Elemental DMG by 48/60/72/84/96%. Interlude: Elemental Mastery is increased by 240/300/360/420/480.



The Widsith is the 4-star of choice for most DPS characters. As it’s a 4-star, it’s also easier to obtain than the 5-star weapons in the game. Solar Pearl trails closely, but the Widsith provides three potential strong buffs that range from pretty good to excellent.

Dishonorable mention: Everlasting Moonglow

Can be obtained from Limited Wishes.

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 / 608

Secondary Stat: HP%

Secondary Stat Levels: 10.8% – 49.6%

Passive: Healing Bonus increased by 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%, Normal Attack DMG is increased by 1/1.5/2.0/2.5/3.0% of the Max HP of the character equipping this weapon. For 12s after using an Elemental Burst, Normal Attacks that hit opponents will restore 0.6 Energy. Energy can be restored this way once every 0.1s

The Everlasting Moonglow is an embarrassing weapon with an absolutely horrible passive that only works for one very specific build (which is suboptimal, to begin with.) As a Support weapon (that only works with healers), you get more utility using the 3-star weapon, Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer. It’s highly recommended you do not pull for this weapon unless you plan on using DPS Kokomi, a suboptimal build path.

This weapon is proof that not all 5-stars are created equal, and to do research before investing in any character or weapon despite its potentially high price tag.