Genshin Impact: Clash of Lone Blades guide

The Clash of Lone Blades event in Genshin Impact is a brand new combat event, but with a twist. While most combat events in Genshin Impact test you and the strength of your characters, the Clash of Lone Blades puts everyone on equal grounds as you fight one-on-one with various Inazuman warriors. These fights involve the mighty sword.

This event is a subevent that’s a part of the grander Hues of the Violet Garden event. It’s necessary to participate in this event to earn a free Xingqiu at the conclusion of Hues of the Violet Garden, so follow this guide to make sure you can clear these fights optimally.

To begin the quest, head here to Inazuma:

Screenshot by Gamepur

An NPC named Yasuhiko Tarou will notify you of a tournament he’s holding, which involves facing different samurai in one-on-one swordfights. In the spirit of competition, you will not have access to your Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst. Instead, you can only use Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and a special parry move that replaces your Elemental Skill.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This parry ability closely mimics the parry mechanics of characters like Beidou and Yun Jin and is necessary to beat these enemies in a timely manner. Against these enemies, the parry does massive damage, so it’s important to land it as much as possible.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When fighting one of these enemies, you should simply dodge their normal attack patterns and deal minimal damage with your Normal Attacks. However, pay close attention to their attacks. When they shine blue (pictured in the image below), this is when you want to use your parry move.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you successfully land a parry move, you’ll deal massive damage to the enemy. Additionally, your next Normal Attack will deal increased damage as well. It’s possible in the earlier stages to whittle the enemies down with just Normal Attacks, but it’s necessary to use the parry on higher difficulties.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each enemy has three different difficulties, with higher difficulties featuring different attack patterns and more health. Clear all three difficulties to earn all the rewards. If you just clear the Serious and Dire difficulties, you can still earn 40 Primogems per warrior fought.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That’s all you need to know about the Clash of Lone Blades event in Genshin Impact! Remember to pay close attention to any blue light that shines brightly in the middle of a fight. Once you do, you should have no problem in taking down all your foes and getting every single reward possible.