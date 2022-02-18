Genshin Impact Claymore Tier List – The Best Claymores in Genshin Impact

There are five different weapon types in Genshin Impact, and each character in the game wields one of the different types. The Claymore in Genshin Impact is known for dealing heavy damage per slash, but having some of the lowest attack speed in the game.

Some Claymores in the game are naturally better than others, especially the high-rarity Claymores in the game. However, some Claymores are also deceptively weak despite its expensive price tag to obtain them. This is our current tier list for Claymores, which will be updated over time as new weapons are released and new builds are discovered.

Here’s our tier list:

S+: Wolf’s Gravestone, Redhorn Stonethresher

The best Claymores

Wolf’s Gravestone

Obtained from Limited Wishes.

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 / 608

Secondary Stat: ATK%

Secondary Stat Levels: 10.8% – 49.6%

Passive: Increases ATK by 20/25/30/35/40%. On hit, attacks against enemies with less than 30% HP increase all party members’ ATK by 40/50/60/70/80% for 12s. Can only occur once every 30s.

The Wolf’s Gravestone is the premier general Claymore weapon for DPS characters, able to be splashed onto most Claymores. It gives an absurd amount of ATK, making this useful on pretty much any character.

Redhorn Stonethresher

Obtained from Limited Wishes.

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 44 / 542

Secondary Stat: Crit DMG%

Secondary Stat Levels: 19.2% – 88.2%

Passive: DEF is increased by 28/35/42/49/56%. Normal and Charged Attack DMG is increased by 40/50/60/70/80% of DEF.

The Redhorn Stonethresher does mostly benefit some of the Geo characters, like Noelle or Itto, but an extremely high Critical Damage substat makes this weapon splashable on most DPS Claymore characters like Eula or Diluc. (This could be emblematic of a lack of Claymore choices overall, but the Redhorn Stonethresher is still strong.)

Serpent Spine

Obtained from the Battle Pass.

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 42 / 510

Secondary Stat: Crit Rate

Secondary Stat Levels: 6% – 27.6%

Passive: Every 4s a character is on the field, they will deal 6/7/8/9/10% more DMG and take 3/2.7/2.4/2.1/1.8% more DMG. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but will be reduced by 1 stack when the character takes DMG.

The Serpent Spine is treasured for its relatively strong stats, including a decent base ATK and high Crit Rate secondary stat. Because of this, and a decent passive, the weapon is more splashable on Claymore units overall compared to some of the other Claymores in this tier.

Song of Broken Pines

Obtained from Limited Wishes.

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 49 / 741

Secondary Stat: Physical DMG%

Secondary Stat Levels: 4.5% – 20.7%

Passive: A part of the “Millennial Movement” that wanders amidst the winds. Increases ATK by 16/20/24/28/32%, and when Normal or Charged Attacks hit opponents, the character gains a Sigil of Whispers. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s.

When you possess four Sigils of Whispers, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain the “Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn” effect for 12s. “Millennial Movement: Banner-Hymn” increases Normal ATK SPD by 12/15/18/21/24% and increases ATK by 20/25/30/35/40%.

Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Whispers for 20s. Of the many effects of the “Millennial Movement, ” buffs of the same type will not stack.

The Song of Broken Pines is best-in-slot for a couple characters, but isn’t ranked higher due to a lack of versatility. Its secondary stat is Physical DMG, which only benefits characters such as Eula or Razor. Serpent Spine is generally a stronger option on other Claymore DPS characters like Diluc or Arataki Itto.

The Unforged

Obtained from Limited Wishes.

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 / 608

Secondary Stat: ATK%

Secondary Stat Levels: 10.8% – 49.6%

Passive: Increases Shield Strength by 20/25/30/35/40%, scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4/5/6/7/8% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

The Unforged is a good weapon for its ATK stat, but the Wolf’s Gravestone is generally stronger. The passive has limited use overall, making this an inferior but still good option compared to other Claymores.