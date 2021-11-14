Genshin Impact: Compound Bow – How to get it, stats, and ascension materials

The Compound Bow is a 4-star Bow available to all players. While there is no special unlock requirement, obtaining the actual weapon itself will require some grinding. The sword needs a Northlander Bow Billet, only available through weekly boss drops or as quest/exploration rewards.

Once you obtain a Northlander Bow Billet, you can use it to forge either the Prototype Crescent or Compound Bow. The Compound Bow is designed for Physical carries, which is somewhat counter-intuitive due to the lack of Bow characters who rely on Physical damage.

Compound Bow’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 41 – 454

Secondary Stat: Physical DMG Bonus

Secondary Stat Levels: 15% – 69%

Passive: Infusion Arrow: Normal Attack and Charged Attack hits increase ATK by 4% and Normal ATK SPD by 1.2% for 6s. Max 4 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Grain of Aerosiderite, x3 Fragile Bone Shard, x2 Recruit’s Insignia, x5,000 Mora Level 40 x3 Piece of Aerosiderite, x12 Fragile Bone Shard, x8 Recruit’s Insignia, x15,000 Mora Level 50 x6 Piece of Aerosiderite, x6 Sturdy Bone Shard, x6 Sergeant’s Insignia, x20,000 Mora Level 60 x3 Bit of Aerosiderite, x12 Sturdy Bone Shard, x9 Sergeant’s Insignia, x30,000 Mora Level 70 x6 Bit of Aerosiderite, x9 Fossilized Bone Shard, x6 Lieutenant’s Insignia, x35,000 Mora Level 80 x4 Chunk of Aerosiderite, x18 Fossilized Bone Shard, x12 Lieutenant’s Insignia, x45,000 Mora

Is the Compound Bow any good?

The problem with the Compound Bow is the lack of Physical DPS characters who use a Bow. There is only one character who can feasibly use an off-meta Physical DPS build. Otherwise, the Compound Bow will always be overshadowed by the Prototype Crescent as a free-to-play weapon.

The one character that could feasibly use the Compound Bow is Fischl. She has an off-meta Physical DPS build, which allows her to utilize the Compound Bow. Even so, the Prototype Crescent is still somewhat of a stronger option. (The Compound Bow will win out if you don’t trigger the Prototype Crescent’s passive, however.)