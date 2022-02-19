Genshin Impact – Continue the Pursuit quest guide

Patch 2.5 has introduced a plethora of content to the game, including new quests. One of the quests that have been troubling many players is Farewell to the Past due to its ambiguousness. When attempting the quest, players will get instructions to “Continue the Pursuit.” Many players, however, have been perplexed by this because the instructions are imprecise and do not properly convey what is necessary.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon attempting the quest, you’ll find yourself northwest of Grand Narukami Shrine below Araumi. Here, you need simply follow the blue line that will lead to a recess on the beach near the southwest. You will encounter the first trail of the blue line on the southwest side of your search area near the three beacons. Once you reach near the trail, you’ll get an updated waypoint. Continue walking towards the southwest until you reach another trail of the blue line. The trail will ultimately lead you to a cliff, and a cutscene will appear. After the cutscene, you need to jump off the cliff and, using your glider, further move towards the southwest. Finally, you’ll come across another trail of the blue line on the ground. Follow the trail, and you’ll reach your destination.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next part of the quest requires you to enter the cave beneath the Grand Narukami Shrine; however, you won’t be able to do so due to a barrier on the entrance. That said, you can summon an Electrogranum on the floating island right above the cave to bypass the barrier.