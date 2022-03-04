Genshin Impact: Divine Ingenuity Event Guide

Genshin Impact has a new event called the Divine Ingenuity, which allows you to create your own domains and play the domains of other players. First, you need to head to Katheryne in Liyue and complete a short quest. Talk to an NPC named Honglang at this location:

Screenshot by Gamepur

After talking to him, head inside the domain. You’ll be given a list of “preset domains,” which are domains that were created by HoYoverse and are already playable. Click the first stage: “Faster, Faster!” which gives you a list of objectives:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hit “Go to Challenge.” Talk to Honglong inside the domain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This small test allows you to try out some of the functions of the Divine Ingenuity. Your first objective is to collect a golden coin located above a trigger mechanism.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here, you can try out building your own domain. Put down four Thunder Sphere, which will allow you to create a path to the golden coin. You’ll also need a Thunder Sakura Bough. Create the path like this:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Collect the coin and give it to Honglong. Then, complete the domain provided to you. You’ll gain rewards based on the number of preset domains you completed, as well as creating a domain of your own and playing the domains other players created.

To design your own domain, hit “Custom Domains” in the event menu. From there, the second tab will allow you to create your own domain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can choose from a list of layouts to design your domain in:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Choose from the objects available to you, and try out your new domain. The spawn location is in the yellow rectangle at the start of the stage. Design around that, and create the domain of your dreams.