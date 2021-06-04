Genshin Impact – Dodoco Tales – how to get it, Stats and Ascension Materials

The Dodoco Tales is a 4 Star Catalyst that players will be able to obtain through the Midsummer Island Adventure event in Genshin Impact. This catalyst can increase the charged attacks of any user that successfully lands normal attacks.

We are unsure of the exact way that players can obtain the Dodoco Tales, but will update this guide as soon as we know.

Dodoco Tales Stats

Rarity – 4 Stars

ATK – 41 at base level

Secondary Stat – ATK%

Secondary Stat level – 12

Normal attack hits on an opponent increase Charged Attack damage by 16% for 6 seconds. Charged Attack hits on opponents increase ATK by 8% for 6 seconds.

Ascension Materials

To upgrade the Summit Shaper, you will need the following Materials: