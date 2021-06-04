Genshin Impact – Dodoco Tales – how to get it, Stats and Ascension Materials

Story time.

The Dodoco Tales is a 4 Star Catalyst that players will be able to obtain through the Midsummer Island Adventure event in Genshin Impact. This catalyst can increase the charged attacks of any user that successfully lands normal attacks.

We are unsure of the exact way that players can obtain the Dodoco Tales, but will update this guide as soon as we know.

Dodoco Tales Stats

  • Rarity – 4 Stars
  • ATK – 41 at base level
  • Secondary Stat – ATK%
  • Secondary Stat level – 12

Normal attack hits on an opponent increase Charged Attack damage by 16% for 6 seconds. Charged Attack hits on opponents increase ATK by 8% for 6 seconds.

Ascension Materials

To upgrade the Summit Shaper, you will need the following Materials:

Level 20Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth x3, Dead Ley Line Branch x3, Damaged Mask x2
Level 40Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth x3, Dead Ley Line Branch x12, Damaged Mask x8
Level 50Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth x6, Dead Ley Line Leaves x6, Stained Mask x6
Level 60Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang x3, Dead Ley Line Leaves x12, Stained Mask x9
Level 70Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang x6, Ley Line Sprout x9, Ominous Mask x6
Level 80Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia x4, Ley Line Sprout x18, Ominous Mask x12

