Genshin Impact – Dodoco Tales – how to get it, Stats and Ascension Materials
Story time.
The Dodoco Tales is a 4 Star Catalyst that players will be able to obtain through the Midsummer Island Adventure event in Genshin Impact. This catalyst can increase the charged attacks of any user that successfully lands normal attacks.
We are unsure of the exact way that players can obtain the Dodoco Tales, but will update this guide as soon as we know.
Dodoco Tales Stats
- Rarity – 4 Stars
- ATK – 41 at base level
- Secondary Stat – ATK%
- Secondary Stat level – 12
Normal attack hits on an opponent increase Charged Attack damage by 16% for 6 seconds. Charged Attack hits on opponents increase ATK by 8% for 6 seconds.
Ascension Materials
To upgrade the Summit Shaper, you will need the following Materials:
|Level 20
|Boreal Wolf’s Milk Tooth x3, Dead Ley Line Branch x3, Damaged Mask x2
|Level 40
|Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth x3, Dead Ley Line Branch x12, Damaged Mask x8
|Level 50
|Boreal Wolf’s Cracked Tooth x6, Dead Ley Line Leaves x6, Stained Mask x6
|Level 60
|Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang x3, Dead Ley Line Leaves x12, Stained Mask x9
|Level 70
|Boreal Wolf’s Broken Fang x6, Ley Line Sprout x9, Ominous Mask x6
|Level 80
|Boreal Wolf’s Nostalgia x4, Ley Line Sprout x18, Ominous Mask x12