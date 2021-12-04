Genshin Impact: Dragonspine Special Training – Agility Training Day Four guide

The final day of the Dragonspine Special Training event is here, and with that comes the last Agility Training stage. Like the other stages, this one will have you travel down an obstacle course as fast as possible to earn some rewards.

The faster you can complete the course, the more points you’ll earn. You can also earn points by collecting as many insignias throughout the course as possible. Like Day One, you’ll need 30,000 points to claim all the possible rewards today.

Like the first day, you can earn 30 Primogems, up to 90,000 Mora, some Weapon Enhancement Ores, and 240 Snowstrider Emblems. You can use the Snowstrider Emblems in the game’s event shop, where you can get some enhancement materials for the Cinnabar Spindle.

The Teleport Waypoint is at the north of Wyrmrest Valley, as indicated below. There will also be a symbol to the left of the Waypoint, showing you where to go.

Throughout the obstacle course, you can collect a variety of objects to increase your score. Insignias resembling coins will increase your points. There are also “blessings” that act as buffs for your characters.

Galespring Blessings (on the left) increase your character’s jump height, which is important when blocks of ice are in your way. Meanwhile, Ironskin Blessings will allow you to shatter these blocks of ice altogether, rendering them useless. Collect them to increase your time. There are also balls of light that will refill energy, allowing you to sprint for longer.

Recommended Characters

As the last few days, there is a lot of verticality in this obstacle course where you have to traverse a mountain. Kazuha remains the best option for a course like this, so you can reset any mistakes with his Elemental Skill. Venti is also a good backup option, just like the last day.