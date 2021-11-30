Genshin Impact: Dragonspine Special Training – Combat Training Day Two guide

Genshin Impact Version 2.3 is holding an expansive event with different events, including snowman building and component tracking. One of the events is a combat event, which allows players to challenge a difficult fight amongst the Sheer Cold of Dragonspine.

For the first day of the event, you’ll be able to participate in the first two challenges. These are located in different parts of Dragonspine. Here is the location of the first Combat Training challenge:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is the location of the second Combat Training challenge:

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you approach each challenge, you’ll have to activate a sigil to begin. Each challenge sigil is surrounded by a variety of gadgets and Scarlet Quartz, which can turn the tides of your fight.

Gather all the Scarlet Quartz you can prior to starting the fight. If you don’t, the sigil will start in a state of “Source Cold.” This emanates cold air that increases the rate of Sheer Cold on your characters and gives enemies a survivability buff.

Attack mechanisms around the sigil with the Scarlet Quartz in hand. Once these three mechanisms are activated, the sigil will go from Source Cold state to “Heat Source,” which decreases the accumulation of Sheer Cold.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first challenge consists of 20 enemies. These enemies are comprised of many Cryo enemies, such as Cryo archers and Cryo slimes. The second fight consists of 10 enemies, including two massive Cryo Mitachurls.

Recommended Characters

Like Day One, you need plenty of Pyro characters to tackle this challenge. With tons of Cryo slimes and Cryo shields in your way, you need plenty of Pyro DPS to get through these fights. Bring a Xiangling, Bennett, Hu Tao, or Yoimiya to melt these foes quickly.