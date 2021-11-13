Genshin Impact: Dreams of Bloom guide

The Genshin Impact Dreams of Bloom event is a small event that allows you to claim and grow a special kind of flower in your teapot. To participate in the event, you need to have Inazuma and your teapot unlocked. If you meet the requirements, you’ll get a new quest from a florist named Sakuya.

Talk to Sakuya again once you complete the quest, and you can claim a set of flowers from her every day. These flowers are Dreamblooms, and you can send them to your friends for rewards. To plant these seeds, you need to go to your teapot and get the correct harvesting field. Buy a “Path of Value: Luxuriant Glebe” if you haven’t already.

Now, you can plant the seeds in the plot. You can claim six a day. Each seed takes ten minutes to grow, so you’ll be able to quickly harvest six of these seeds in a day. They’ll turn into a few different flowers, but there isn’t really any distinction between them aside from cosmetics.

You’ll need to plant and harvest these flowers every day to get the maximum amount of rewards. Here are all of the rewards you can get from this event:

Remember to collect your free seeds every day by talking to Sakuya. Doing so will ensure you can get the most rewards possible. That’s it. A simple event for a simple amount of rewards in Genshin Impact. The event ends on November 17, so you won’t be able to miss a day if you want all the rewards.