Genshin Impact: Echoes of an Offering artifacts – stats and how to get it

The Echoes of an Offering is a new upcoming artifact set in Genshin Impact Version 2.6, designed to increase a character’s Normal Attack DMG. The 4-piece Echoes of an Offering set will benefit characters like Yoimiya or Ayato who specialize in dishing out this kind of damage.

Currently, we only know the approximate location of the Echoes of an Offering set. We know it will be located somewhere in The Chasm, which is a new location coming to the game. This post will be updated promptly once the exact location is revealed.

Pair this piece with Yoimiya or Ayato to increase their Normal Attack DMG. Additionally, you can use this piece as a 2-piece offset due to the +18% ATK buff it gives when you have two of this artifact set equipped.

Here are the stats for the Echoes of an Offering artifact set:

Set Bonuses

2-piece: +18% ATK bonus

4-piece: When Normal Attacks hit opponents, there is a 36% chance that it will trigger Valley Rite, which will increase Normal Attack DMG by 70% of ATK. This effect will be dispelled 0.05s after a Normal Attack deals DMG. If a Normal Attack fails to trigger Valley Rite, the odds of it triggering the next time will increase by 20%. This trigger can occur once every 0.2s.



All Pieces

Echoes of an Offering Flower

Echoes of an Offering Feather

Echoes of an Offering Sands

Echoes of an Offering Goblet

Echoes of an Offering Circlet